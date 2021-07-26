Headlines – July 26, 2021

News

Another drone attack on an Iraqi base housing U.S troops, no injuries or damage-

The attack took place at the Bashur base at 1:23 a.m. local time July 23, a spokesman said.



U.S. general won’t commit to ending airstrikes on Taliban-

With the militants making advances across Afghanistan, the top American general there suggested that airstrikes may continue, even with the U.S. troop pullout largely completed.



Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of U.S. combat mission in Iraq-

President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are expected to announce on July 26 that they’ve come to an agreement to end the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year, according to a senior Biden administration official.





Business

U.S. Army chooses competitors to design infantry fighting vehicle replacement-

The U.S. Army has chosen five teams to compete to design the replacement for its Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.



Rocket startup could get huge boost from Lockheed Martin buying Aerojet Rocketdyne-

Lockheed Martin might not be the only benefactor if the Federal Trade Commission allows the company to buy rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne.





Defense

Many soldiers still aren’t vaccinated; What’s the Army’s plan?-

Thousands of soldiers are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, and Army leaders are moving to educate the unvaccinated as the deadly Delta variant sweeps through the country.



Senate authorizers want to fund the Army’s entire wish list-

The Senate Armed Services Committee would fund the U.S. Army’s entire list of unfunded requirements — also called a wish list — consisting of things the service wanted, but couldn’t pay for within the limitations of its top line fiscal 2022 budget request, according to a July 22 summary of the committee’s markup of the FY22 defense policy bill.



Missile Defense Agency fires four missiles in test off Kauai-

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in concert with the Navy, today fired four SM-6 Dual II missiles against a “raid” of two short-range ballistic missile targets in the “broad ocean area” northwest of Hawaii.



Proposed ‘Air and Space Guard’ would stop Space Force from getting its own component-

Lawmakers have proposed changing the name of the U.S. Air Force’s military reserve force, signaling that creating a separate reserve component for the Space Force is likely off the table.







