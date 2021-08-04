U.S Army

Pfizer Inc., N.Y., N.Y., was awarded a $3,500,000,001 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the purpose of international donation. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in N.Y., N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $3,500,000,001 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W58P05-21-C-0002).



General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., was awarded a $208,162,355 firm-fixed-price contract for overhaul of the cold section module in support of the T700 engine. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0065).



Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $15,697,708 firm-fixed-price contract for berm reconstruction at Ocean City, Md.. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Ocean City, Md., with an estimated completion date of April 11, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0020).



Keller North America Inc., Alpharetta, Ga., was awarded a $9,118,588 firm-fixed-price contract for bluff stabilization at Natchez National Cemetery. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Natchez, Miss., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Department of Veterans Affairs, National Cemetery Administration funds in the amount of $9,118,588 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912EE-21-C-0008).





U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $225,117,921 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2125 for engineering, technical, design agent, and planning yard support for operational strategic and attack submarines. The contract provides for drawings and related technical data; design change documentation; logistics technical data; configuration management; hull, mechanical and electrical engineering; submarine safety design review; non-propulsion plant electrical system engineering; propulsion plant engineering; maintenance engineering; refit/availability technical support; on-site support; configuration change program design and installation support; configuration change program material support; submarine technical trade support; training and facility support; research development test and evaluation program support; research and development submarine/submersibles support; miscellaneous special studies; temporary alteration support; modernization of submarine/submersible systems/subsystems; and affordability/cost reduction technical support. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn. (70 percent); Kings Bay, Ga. (13 percent); Bangor, Wash. (10 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (3 percent); North Kingston, R.I. (2 percent); and Newport, R.I. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Navy funding in the amount of $3,104,008 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Wash., D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded an $117,686,514 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0841) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0017). This order provides non-recurring engineering and field services representative efforts to bring 12 MH-60R aircraft from standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration to a Republic of Korea Navy configuration. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn. (38 percent); Best, France (37 percent); Owego, N.Y. (18 percent); and Portsmouth, R.I. (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2026. FMS funds in the amount of $117,686,514 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Seemann Composites LLC,* Gulfport, Miss., is awarded an $74,922,276 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for design engineering and manufacturing support. Work will be performed in Gulfport, Miss. (60 percent); Chesapeake, Va. (20 percent); and Horsham, Penn. (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,842 will be obligated at time of award for the first order and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Beta.Sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, Bethesda, Md., is the contracting activity (N0016721D0010).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $51,793,127 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract provides for program management support to include development of customer unique capabilities in support of the continued development of the air system for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (71 percent); Redondo Beach, Calif. (13 percent); Melbourne, Fla. (1 percent); and various undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. FMS customer funds in the amount of $18,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0040).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded a not-to-exceed undefinitized $34,400,000 modification (P00028) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001919C0013). This modification adds scope to provide integration and installation of a Hellenic Navy System configuration on three USN8 time configuration remote sensors for aircraft. This modification also provides for efforts on three replace in kind aircraft to bring the aircraft into a USN8 configuration. Additionally it procures four Airborne Low Frequency Sonars in support of the MH-60R program for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Best, France (46 percent); Owego, N.Y. (40 percent); Portsmouth, R.I. (9 percent); and Stratford, Conn. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,300,976; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,855,070 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





Defense Microelectronics Activity

Marvell Government Solutions LLC, Essex Junction, Vt., is awarded a $98,216,265 ceiling increase modification (P00019) to previously awarded HQ072720C4000 for Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) design services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $212,348,848 from $114,132,583. Work will be performed at Burlington, Vt., with an expected completion date of March 31, 2022. The contract is being incrementally funded and $55,969,855 in funds are being obligated at time of modification. The Defense Microelectronics Activity, McClellan, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Aurora, Colo., has been awarded a $13,515,800 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00347) to the previously awarded contract FA8807-10-C-0001 for the Global Positioning System Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX). The contract modification is for an equitable adjustment for COVID-19 impacts to OCX, including late government-furnished equipment impacts and excusable delay overrun costs. The location of performance is Aurora, Colo. The work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022. The contract is incrementally funded with Space Force Research and Development funding, and no additional funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $3,758,106,396. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Conn., has been awarded a $9,994,747 modification (P00003) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001120C0038 to exercise the Contract Line Item Number 0003 option to support a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $9,994,747 are being obligated at the time of award, with an estimated completion date of June 2022. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001120C0138).

*Small business







