Headlines – August 4, 2021

News

Taliban commander who led attack on Afghan city was released from prison last year, officials say-

U.S. pressed Kabul government to free thousands of Taliban fighters in bid to encourage peace talks and many have returned to the battlefield



Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon-

A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Aug. 3 during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, officials said.





Business

A new bill seeks to patch the flaws in the Arms Export Control Act-

The proposed legislation would help Congress regain a measure of sway over weapons sales.



American firm to take over Britain’s Meggitt in $8.8 billion deal-

British defense and aerospace company Meggitt has agreed to a £6.3 billion (U.S. $8.8 billion) takeover by Parker Hannifin. It’s the second time in recent weeks a major British defense company has been targeted by an American rival in a merger bid.



Data friendliness will make some weapons more valuable, says Northrop CTO-

Future weapons will have more value if they connect more easily to the network right out of the box, but that’s not the way military weapons or networks are made today.





Defense

Year-long continuing resolution would cost the Navy $14B in spending power-

If the federal government ends up operating under a continuing resolution this fall, the U.S. Navy wouldn’t be able to buy the ships and weapons it needs in fiscal 2022, wouldn’t have enough money operate the fleet and might have to cut back on people, the Navy’s top budget officer said.



Navy questions future viability of Super Hornets; Recommends against new buy-

If Congress mandates the Navy keep buying the current F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, the airframes will be in the fleet into the 2050s. But by then, the fourth-generation fighters likely couldn’t stand up to future threats, a service official said Aug. 3.



U.S. Navy is reversing its fighter-jet design philosophy-

NAVAIR commander says the next-gen plane will be designed around certain cutting-edge technologies.



Air Force to delay full-rate production of Grey Wolf helicopter-

Boeing’s MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter will enter full-rate production later than expected, a U.S. Air Force program executive said Aug. 3.





Veterans

New disability benefits for burn pit victims may still take months to process-

Veterans Affairs leaders still need to finalize rules regarding the benefits change, which could affect millions of individuals.







