Headlines – August 6, 2021

News

Taliban target provincial Afghan cities in response to U.S. strikes, commanders say-

The Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the U.S.-backed government as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of conflict.



Democratic senators increase pressure to declassify 9/11 documents related to Saudi role in attacks-

Democratic senators and families of victims of the 9/11 attacks called on Aug. 5 for the Biden administration to declassify and make available key documents related to Saudi Arabia’s role in the terrorist attacks, ahead of the 20th anniversary commemorating the tragedy.





Business

Bell changes design for the U.S. Army’s future attack recon aircraft-

Bell initially unveiled a ducted tail rotor design for its 360 Invictus but has now opted to switch to an open tail rotor on the aircraft, which is part of a prototyping competition to supply the U.S. Army with a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.



Lockheed Faces intense competition to build Greece’s next frigate-

Analysts say a major advantage Lockheed has over its European competitors is the kind of lifetime warranty a deal with the U.S. government provides, offering full access to Naval Sea Systems Command and its expertise.





Defense

Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support-

Since President Joe Biden asked the Pentagon last week to look at adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the military’s mandatory shots, former Army lawyer Greg T. Rinckey has fielded a deluge of calls.



New Air Force weapon will wipe out drone swarms with the push of a button-

One of the biggest threats to U.S. troops abroad isn’t a stealth fighter, a nuclear missile, or a massive cyberattack. It’s a swarm of cheap drones that can overwhelm the expensive defense systems troops have on hand now.





Veterans

Dave Severance, commander of Marines who raised flag at Iwo Jima, dies at 102-

Dave Severance, a Marine Corps officer who took part in the bloody World War II battle of Iwo Jima and dispatched several Marines to the summit of the island’s Mount Suribachi, where they raised an American flag in a triumphant moment memorably captured in a photograph, died Aug. 2 at his home in the La Jolla community of San Diego. He was 102.







