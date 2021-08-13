Headlines – August 13, 2021

News

Taliban fighters capture Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah in sweeping territorial gains-

The Taliban overran three key cities in Afghanistan on Aug. 13, inching its government closer to collapse in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal.



About 8,000 U.S. troops are deploying to secure evacuations from Kabul-

Three thousands are heading to Kabul, with another 3,500 in Kuwait and 1,000 to Qatar.



U.S., coalition airstrikes in CENTCOM region plummet amid withdrawal plans-

American and coalition aircraft have conducted more than 400 airstrikes across the Middle East since Jan. 1.





Business

CACI: Military modernization sales will eclipse Afghanistan pullout losses-

Defense contractor CACI International on Aug. 12 forecast that its future losses from the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan would be more than offset by the U.S. military’s growing investments in forward-leaning technologies.



Canadian firm begins negotiations to buy Lebanese Hawker Hunter jets-

Canadian company Lortie Aviation is entering negotiations to buy five of Lebanon’s Hawker Hunter fighter jets after the Ministry of National Defense held three auctions for the aircraft, Defense News has learned.



Protesters block entrances to Raytheon plant-

A group of activists blocked the entrance to a Raytheon Technologies plant in Rhode Island on Aug. 12 morning to protest what they allege is the company’s role in the “killing of civilians” and “other human rights abuses.”



Raytheon says it can meet U.S. Naval Strike Missile demand-

Key to the Navy and Marine Corps future battle plans in the Western Pacific are populating ships and expeditionary ground units with anti-ship missiles.





Defense

Pentagon is exploring its options for a more efficient and powerful F-35 engine-

As the Defense Department starts to put money toward advancements that will keep the F-35 relevant against Chinese threats, incumbent engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is making the argument that F135 propulsion system upgrades should be part of the equation.



Army’s first laser weapon is almost ready for a fight-

Slowly but surely, the Army is inching towards fielding its first true combat-capable, high-powered laser weapon mounted on a Stryker infantry carrier vehicle.



Navy nearing decisions on small, medium UUV replacement options-

The U.S. Navy is “well on its way” to delivering a replacement small unmanned underwater vehicle for mine countermeasures and is in source selection for a replacement medium UUV that will support both the submarine and the explosive ordnance disposal communities.



New engine technologies can’t be retrofitted to existing fighters-

New engine technologies emerging from the Adaptive Engine Transition Program are “vastly different” from those now flying on Air Force fighters, so retrofitting the current force with the new power plants won’t be possible, the service’s program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft said Aug. 12.





Veterans

VA to expand COVID vaccine mandate for employees, contractors, and even volunteers-

The expansion will give Hybrid Title 38 employees and Title 5 VA personnel eight weeks to show proof of vaccination or face termination.







