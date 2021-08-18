U.S. Army

Walsh-Turner JV II, Chicago, Ill., was awarded an $840,130,340 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new Veterans Affairs medical center. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 19, 2025. Fiscal 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021 VA construction, major projects funds in the amount of $840,130,340 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0027).



Bertucci Contracting Co. LLC, New Orleans, La., was awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to repair revetments and dikes. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912EE-21-D-0009).



Electrical Corporation of America Inc.,* Raytown, Mo., was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for control cabinets for hydropower. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 16, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-D-0082).





Defense Logistics Agency

Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Corp., Valencia, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $83,112,763 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for neuromodulation procedural packages and ancillary items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is California, with an Aug. 16, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE2DE-21-D-0008).





U.S. Navy

PC Mechanical Inc., Santa Maria, Calif., is awarded a $62,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for equipment support services (ESS) supporting the civil engineering support equipment (CESE) at Naval Base Ventura County, Naval Base San Diego, and Naval Construction Battalion Center. Work will be performed in Santa Maria, Calif., (75 percent); and Gulfport, Miss., (25 percent). No task orders are being issued at this time. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with a six-month option. Expected completion date of February 2027. The work to be performed is for ESS on CESE assets in contiguous U.S. locations. The contractor shall provide all labor, training, management, for the inspections, preventative maintenance, refurbishment, repairs, overhauls, upgrades, modernization, modifications, and logistics management information services provided to support of naval expeditionary equipment assets. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated after award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the system for Award Management Contract Opportunities website with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-21-D-2207).



Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisc., was awarded a $38,172,896 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 to exercise an option for fiscal 2021 engineering and class services requirements in support of detail design and construction of the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., (40 percent); Newport News, Va., (25 percent); New York, N.Y., (10 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (10 percent); Ayer, Mass., (5 percent); Arlington, Va., (5 percent); Herndon, Va., (2 percent); Camden, N.J., (2 percent); and Tulsa, Okla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



B. L. Harbert International, Birmingham, Ala., is awarded a $32,873,962 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945021F0566) under a multiple award construction contract for hangar renovations and repairs at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase the cumulative task order value to $33,696,344. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is expected to be completed by November 2023. The work to be performed provides for the repair, and renovation of Corpus Christi Army Depot Hangar 47. Work includes miscellaneous site work, structural stabilization, removal and replacement of the exterior envelope, renovation of the hangar bay and the office lean-to wings, the provision of two elevators, removal and replacement of building systems such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, power and lighting and telecommunication systems. The option, if exercised, provides for work on exterior trench drains, piping and the retention area. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $32,873,962 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-0908).



Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded an $11,495,005 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0804) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides for the upgrade of 10 AN/APG-79 radars from Configuration A to Configuration B and continuing required efforts to repair Weapons Replaceable Assemblies identified as nonfunctioning following baseline testing. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (44 percent); Forest, Miss., (33 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (23 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,495,005 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Transportation Command

Vane Line Bunkering Inc., Baltimore, Md., was awarded a modification (P00009) on contract HTC711-20-C-W003 in the estimated amount of $26,782,956. This modification provides transportation of bulk jet fuel and marine diesel by tug and barge for the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy (DLA-E) in the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions. Work will be performed in ports and points along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts as well as inland and coastal waterways from Texas to Maine. This contract also includes support to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $26,662,956, to $53,445,912. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







