Quartz Hill, Calif., high school student wins NASA Armstrong scholarship

A local student from Quartz Hill High School has won a NASA Armstrong Scholarship.

Divonte Williams combines his academic learning achievements with soccer, choir, and volunteer work. It is a winning combination for a scholarship from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, Calif.

Williams, a 2021 graduate of Quartz Hill High School in California, was awarded the NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council’s 2021 Thomas W. Finch Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is available to sons and daughters of Armstrong employees and offers a $2,000 per year for up to four years, contingent on full-time enrollment and a 3.0 GPA.

“The scholarship was extremely completive,” said Randy Thompson exchange council scholarship committee chairman. “Through a blind evaluation process Divonte Williams was the scholarship board’s unanimous selectee. We are pleased to award the scholarship to such an incredibly dedicated student, and we wish him the best in his educational endeavors.”

Williams is the son of Tameka Williams, who is an accountant at the center, and Damone Williams Sr. Williams’ stepparents are Jerald Herron and LaShondra Williams.

“I am proud of his determination and commitment to accomplishing what he sets his mind to, including academics and sports,” Tameka Williams said. “He doesn’t give up. He naturally has the drive and determination to accomplish his goals.”

Williams said his motivation to go to college began with his parents instilling in him the value of education and knowledge. “Can’t” was not part of his vocabulary.

His passion for the marvels of the Earth is what makes him interested in Geological Science. He believes that Geology is important since it not only looks at the Earth in its present state but how the structures, organisms and processes have changed over time and will continue to impact the Earth. Living in Southern California has also helped him become more aware and captivated by Earth’s wonders.

As a kid, one of his hobbies was rock collecting. That interest grew into a career path, which he plans to begin with studying geological sciences this fall at California State University, Northridge, in Southern California. He is looking forward to guidance from his older brother, Damone Williams Jr., who also attends the university.

“I plan to gain hands-on knowledge and experience throughout my college career by taking advantage of all training, opportunities and other programs that become available,” he wrote in his essay. He states that he would love to land a job with an amazing employer like NASA, which would give him the opportunity to participate with geoscience research teams.

“I want to study theories and hypotheses about the Earth’s crust and develop my own hypothesis about what happens in the deeper layers,” he said.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

He achieved a 3.14 GPA in his academic studies at Quartz Hill Hight School. Williams was captain of the varsity soccer team and was the goalkeeper. He also participated in the Quartz Hill High School Chamber Singers and the school’s Acapella choir. In addition, his community service included volunteering with Skid Row Motorcycle Club Feed the Homeless in 2019 and 2020 and with the Popeye Toy Run in 2017-2019.

Finch was a center engineer who specialized in stability and control and worked on aircraft such as the X-5, the X-F-91, and the legendary X-15 rocket-powered aircraft.

The Exchange Council scholarships are named for five former NASA Armstrong employees, with honorees selected on a rotating basis. In addition to Finch, the other four people are Harold Walker, a former chief of the Aerodynamics Branch; Joseph Vensel, a former director of Flight Operations; Joseph Walker, a chief test pilot; and John Russell, who led the rocket propulsion group. Scholarship funds are raised from council activities.

For more about NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center visit http://www.nasa.gov/centers/armstrong.







