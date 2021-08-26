Headlines — August 26

News

After evacuation, Afghan refugees still face numerous obstacles

Significant background checks before traveling to the United States are still happening, administration officials said.

Afghan baby born on C-17 bound for Germany named ‘Reach,’ after the jet’s call sign

The baby girl was board in the cargo bay of Reach 828.

Business

U.S. approves $258 million arms sale to South Korea

The U.S. State Department has OKíd a sale of precision-guided weapons worth about $258 million to South Korea.

Defense

Pentagon scolds lawmakers who made surprise visit to Afghanistan, saying it interfered with the mission

Pentagon officials appear furious over an unannounced visit by two lawmakers to Afghanistan this week, saying that their presence took precious resources away from a precarious situation as the deadline to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan allies nears.

Soldiers knock down airborne threats with new missile defense system

The Army, working with the Israeli Missile Defense Organization, recently completed another step toward fielding the first of two Iron Dome defense system batteries, a key platform for protecting forces from cruise missiles, drones, rockets, artillery and mortars.

UK aircraft carrier swaps F-35B stealth fighters with US warship during Pacific exercise

The HMS Queen Elizabeth recently traded F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters with a U.S. amphibious assault ship at sea, another first for the U.K. aircraft carrier on its first operational deployment, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Veterans

Case of 76 in veterans home who died of COVID lands in court

Prosecutors argued that the decision by Walsh, Clinton and other facility leaders to cram residents who were positive for the coronavirus into the same unit as those with no symptoms was negligent.

Study finds link between coronavirus infection and suicidal thoughts in veterans

Veterans who have had COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to contemplate suicide during the coronavirus pandemic as those who never had the illness, a study published Aug. 25 found.