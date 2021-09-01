Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems’ (LM-RMS), Manassas, Va., is awarded a $53,100,635 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise options for material production and spares in support of all new construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (76 percent); Chantilly, Va., (13 percent); Marion, Mass., (7 percent); and Newport, R.I., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,414,691 (43 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,763,306 (35 percent); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $865,858 (11 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $685,135 (9 percent); and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $127,000 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., is awarded a $22,986,018 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee hybrid modification, P00018, to exercise Option Period Three under previously awarded contract M95494-18-F-0009. The work to be performed provides a variety of professional services to support Marine Corps Installation Command Headquarters (MCICOM) directorates in fulfilling mission deficiencies and providing enhanced capabilities. Broad level task areas required are program management; logistics program support; information technology program support; operations support; planning support; government and external affairs support; facilities support; and enterprise content management support. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va. Work is expected to be completed August 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $20,890,018 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. MCICOM Headquarters, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $21,185,841 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6120 to exercise an option for Navy equipment, components, engineering services, and other direct costs. This effort will award the procurement of Navy equipment and engineering services. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (66 percent); Millersville, Md., (33 percent); Marion, Mass., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,037,440 (61.5 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,889,041 (23.1 percent); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,629,680 (7.7 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,629,680 (7.7 percent) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Serco – IPS Corp., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $12,526,821, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00174-18-C-0015 to procure professional support services for the Naval Sea System Command’s director for surface ship maintenance and modernization (SEA 21). This procurement is for professional support services in the areas of program management, administrative support, surface ship modernization, inactive ships, surface ships readiness, surface training systems, business and financial management, records management, and information technology (IT) support. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (55 percent); Norfolk, Va., (19 percent); San Diego, Calif., (18 percent); Mayport, Fla., (2 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (2 percent); Sasebo, Japan (1 percent); Manama, Bahrain (1 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (1 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by October 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,290,333; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,334; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,456,683; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $260,868; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,570,412 will be obligated at time of award, of which $9,865,079 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., is awarded an $11,593,358 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00201) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0067). This modification provides for non-recurring engineering in support of upgrades for Software Development Lab 6 and the data-at-rest encryption solution for P-8A Lot 11 aircraft for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., (92.1 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (7.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. FMS funds in the amount of $11,593,358 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded an $8,175,154 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering services and supplies in support of the MK92 Fire Control System including equipment changes, repairs, and overhauls; engineering and field services in support of in-service engineering requirements; computer programming; and documentation development. This contract will provide supplies and services to support the MK92 Fire Control System equipment, including equipment changes, repairs, and overhauls; engineering and field services in support of in-service engineering requirements; computer programming; documentation development; and engineering services to support foreign navies through Foreign Military Sales cases. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Taiwan. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (97 percent); and Taiwan (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2022. FMS Taiwan funding in the amount of $7,482,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-21-F-0005).

U.S. Air Force

Palantir USG Inc. Palo Alto, Calif., was awarded a $48,500,000 firm-fixed-price definitization modification (PZ0004) to contract FA8806-21-C-0010 for a Data-as-a-Service Platform. This effort will provide the government with a term software licenses, cloud hosting, enablement services, support and training for each platform solution. The location of performance is El Segundo, Calif., Palo Alto, Calif., Washington, D.C., and New York, N.Y. The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2021, with three six-month options. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $91,500,000. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000,000; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,500,000 were obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Center, Los Angeles Space Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $43,300,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to contract FA8102-16-D-0005 for services and supplies in support of modernization, expansion and depot-level contractor logistic support. The contractor will provide support for SCOPE Command’s High Frequency Global Communications System in support of Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard requirements. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed August 30, 2022. This option exercise is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The estimated cumulative contract value is $113,300,000, and no funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity.

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $26,750,000 task order to previously awarded contract FA8819-18-D-0009 for Program Technical Direction Agents to support and improve the understanding of events in the space, air and surface domains, as well as protect United States space capabilities and assets. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Space Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2025. The total value of the task order is $26,750,000, and fiscal years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 operation and maintenance; and research and development funds in the amount of $3,118,000 is being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles SFB, Calif., is the contracting activity.

EaglePicher Technologies (EPT), Seneca, Mo., was awarded a $12,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the BBU-63/B Impulse Cartridge for the B-2 bomber. Work will be performed in Joplin, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, two solicitations mailed and two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 and 3011 procurement funds in the amount of $1,698,225 was obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah (FA8213-21-D-0007).



Chemring Energetic Devices (CED), Downers Grove, Ill., was awarded a $12,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the BBU-63/B Impulse Cartridge for the B-2 bomber. Work will be performed in Downers Grove, Ill., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, two solicitations mailed and two offers received. Fiscal 2021 and 3011 procurement funds in the amount of $286,395 was obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah (FA8213-21-D-0008).

U.S. Army

Insap Services Inc.,* Marlton, N.J., was awarded a $14,041,515 modification (BA0262) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0017 for Logistics Modernization Program sustainment support. Work will be performed in Marlton, N.J., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Army working capital funds in the amount of $14,041,515 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Roundhouse PBN-Tepa EC JV,* Warner Robins, Ga., was awarded a $13,862,809 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct Zone 8 of the Emergency Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work will be performed at Tyndall AFB, Fla., with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $13,862,809 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-21-C-0028).

Dumey Contracting Inc., Benton, Mo., was awarded a $13,647,922 firm-fixed-price contract for cleanout and/or excavation of approximately 6.3 miles of lateral ditch work; construction of approximately 5.3 miles of landslide berm; temporarily removing and stockpiling approximately 285 acres of agricultural topsoil, precision land leveling fields, and redistributing stockpiled soil; abatement and demolition of multiple structures and culverts; and installation of multiple culverts on county and state roads. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Caruthersville, Mo., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 11, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,647,922 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-21-C-0018).

J.F. Brennan Company Inc., La Crosse, Wisc., was awarded a $12,878,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction and installation of lock chamber bulkhead recesses. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Rockdale, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,878,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-21-C-0031).

Boyer Commercial Construction,* Columbia, S.C., was awarded a $12,390,000 firm-fixed-price contract to expand a parking deck. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Columbia, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 6, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,390,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-21-C-4000).

Attain LLC,* McLean, Va., was awarded a $10,450,399 modification (BA0743) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0016 for Logistics Modernization Program sustainment support. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Army working capital funds in the amount of $10,450,399 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

J&B Builders Inc., St. Charles, Ill., was awarded a $10,433,368 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Building 522 for the 128th Air Refueling Wing. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Air National Guard sustainment, restoration and modernization funds in the amount of $10,433,368 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Wisc., is the contracting activity (W50S9G-21-C-0001).

Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an $8,370,525 modification (0014CR) to contract W31P4Q-09-A-0016 for technical support for a prototype integration facility. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,370,525 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Skyline Software Systems Inc.,* Herndon, Va., was awarded an $8,200,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renewal of commercial-off-the-shelf node-locked site license for TerraExplorer Pro with Command and Control/Mission Planning and TerraBuilder 3D Geospatial Viewing and Analysis software. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56JSR-21-D-0010).

*Small business