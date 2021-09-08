Headlines — September 8

News

Taliban forms acting government in Afghanistan, saying permanent leadership to be named soon, as protests grow-

The Taliban on Sept. 7 took its first step toward formalizing its rule of Afghanistan, announcing the leaders of a caretaker government that included members of the powerful Haqqani network but excluded representatives of the country’s toppled government.



U.S. over-the-horizon capabilities robust, but use requires ‘strategic refinement,’ experts say-

While over-the-horizon capabilities have never been stronger, a larger counter-terrorism strategy is needed.



China weighing occupation of former U.S. air base at Bagram: sources-

Building on friendly relations Beijing has secured with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, China is now considering new ways to expand influence and embarrass the U.S.





Business

Lockheed, Northrop invest in a startup that wants to refuel satellites in space-

Defense industry giants Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are investing in Orbit Fab, a San Francisco-based startup that wants to build gas stations in space that can refuel satellites and prolong their lifespan, the companies announced Sept. 6.



Rafael aims to supply Spike LR2 missiles to Serbia, Poland-

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems hopes to add Serbia to its customer base for the Spike LR2 missile. At the same time, the company is promoting its product at the MSPO defense industry show in Kielce, Poland, in the country where local, state-owned Mesko plant produces the Spike LR anti-tank guided weapon under a license.



Raytheon offers SkyCeptor, Polish industry cooperation for air defense deal-

Raytheon Technologies says it is gearing to deliver the first two Patriot Configuration 3+ batteries to Poland in 2022.





Defense

U.S. Central Command absorbs Israel into its area of responsibility-

The move comes as Israel and its neighbors work to improve diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords.



DOD forms new task force to shore up supply chain-

The Defense Department has created a new task force dedicated to addressing ongoing challenges with its supply chain visibility and resiliency, including ways to mitigate risk.



Navy arming surface ships with drone repellent system-

With the use of drones becoming more prevalent, the Navy has found a way to ensure all of its surface ships can repel unmanned aerial vehicles.



New U.S. Air Force study asks: What’s the right number of F-35s?-

A new tactical aircraft study underway could make certain what has until now been a suspicion: The U.S. Air Force is unlikely to purchase all of the 1,763 F-35A jets in its program of record.





Veterans

Blue Water Vietnam veterans are getting benefits payouts, but not always the right amount-

A VA watchdog found an estimated $37 million in overpayments and underpayments connected to the cases.







