Antelope Valley marks 9/11 20th anniversary

by Adrienne King, Aerotech News

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a multi-agency ceremony was held at the Antelope Valley Mall on Sept. 11, 2021.

In addition to the many first responders, members of the community and civic leaders gathered near the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

During the ceremony Capt. Eric Broneer of the Antelope Valley CHP read the 17 names of local fallen heroes engraved on the pillars at the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

The newest name added to the memorial pillars was that of CHP Officer Andy Ornelas, a four-year CHP veteran, who passed away in December after a collision on his motorcycle.

LA County Sheriff Captain Ronald Shaffer recognized the families of Sgt. Steve Owen, Andy Ornelas and Detective Mitch Speed. Fire Chief Robert Garcia, spoke on the feeling of pride and patriotism and neighbors helping neighbors. Garcia also urged everyone to take a moment to stop at the Fallen Heroes Memorial to view the names honored on the memorial.

The ceremony concluded with a multi-agency flyover.










































































