Antelope Valley marks 9/11 20th anniversary

Members of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Angeles National Forest and California State Prison Los Angeles County surround the Fallen Heroes Memorial in remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
by Adrienne King, Aerotech News
To mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a multi-agency ceremony was held at the Antelope Valley Mall on Sept. 11, 2021.
In addition to the many first responders, members of the community and civic leaders gathered near
the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
During the ceremony Capt. Eric Broneer of the Antelope Valley CHP read the 17 names of local fallen heroes engraved on the pillars at the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
A multi-agency color guard presents the colors while the flag is lowered to half-staff to mark the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
The newest name added to the memorial pillars was that of CHP Officer Andy Ornelas, a four-year CHP veteran, who passed away in December after a collision on his motorcycle.
LA County Sheriff Captain Ronald Shaffer recognized the families of Sgt. Steve Owen, Andy Ornelas and Detective Mitch Speed. Fire Chief Robert Garcia, spoke on the feeling of pride and patriotism and neighbors helping neighbors. Garcia also urged everyone to take a moment to stop at the Fallen Heroes Memorial to view the names honored on the memorial.
The ceremony concluded with a multi-agency
flyover.
Bagpiper Bob Conacher plays as he passes the awaiting multi-agency color guard to mark the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Members of the Senior California Highway Patrol volunteer program in attendance at the multi-agency remembrance ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Bagpiper Bob Conacher plays while standing in from of a photo of CHP Officer Andy Ornelas, a four year veteran who passed away in December after a collision on his motorcycle, during the 9/11 20th Anniversary remembrance ceremony at the Antelope Valley Mall. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
As California Highway Patrol Captain Eric Broneer marks the moments of the attacks, a member of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department rings a bell four times during the 20th Anniversary Remembrance ceremony of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Antelope Valley Mall. The bell is rung four times to coincide with the times that the planes crashed into and the subsequent collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
An American flag is suspended from the extended ladders of Station 24 ladder trucks near the Fallen Heroes’ Memorial at the Antelope Valley Mall to mark the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
To close out the 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, LA County Fire Copter N15 flies over an American flag suspended from the extended ladders of Station 24 ladder trucks. (Photograph by Adrienne King)