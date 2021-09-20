Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Newark, Ohio, has been awarded a $1,620,707,490 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for missile guidance repair. This contract will repair the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) missile guidance set. Work will be performed in Newark, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, 2039. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $32,486,160 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA821421D0003)

Fastenal Co., Winona, Minn., has been awarded an estimated maximum $69,000,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Point of Use (POU) consumables. This requirement is to procure and distribute consumable supplies and shop operating materials for Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and geographically separated units (GSUs). Work will be performed at Hill AFB, Utah; and GSUs, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one solicitation provided and four offers received. Working capital funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8224-21- D-0007).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., has been awarded a $49,268,275 requirements contract for overhaul of the B-52 Counter Measure Receiver. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 19, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,548,430 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8119-21-D-0012).

Airdyne Aerospace Inc., Brooksville, Fla., was awarded a $41,381,150 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement-no-fee requirements contract for HC130-J Paratroop Bubbledoor modification kits. This contract provides for 28 ship sets for the HC-130J Paratroop door modification effort. Work will be performed in Brooksville, Fla., and is estimated to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. The award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8509-21-D-0002).

M1 Support Services L.P., Denton, Texas, has been awarded a $12,125,797 modification (A00052) to contract FA3002-15-C-0006 for trainer maintenance services. This action is to exercise Option Period Seven. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; and a satellite site at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $78,876,290. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Ball Aerospace, Boulder, Colo., has been awarded a $9,700,000 requirements contract for repair of the B-2 Antenna Electronics Unit. This contract provides for depot level repair services for the B-2 Electronics Unit. Work will be performed in Boulder, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 16, 2026. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition; no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539-21-D-0012).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Severn, Md., has been awarded an $8,849,269 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development. This contract provides for the supporting research and development of innovative algorithm development of artificial intelligence capabilities that are extensible to the Air Force mission in the area of executive functions. The location of performance will be in Severn, Md. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 17, 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $770,568 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-C-1167).

Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, Madison, Miss., has been awarded a $7,924,526 modification (P00028) to exercise an option on previously awarded contract (FA301018C0007) for full food services. The location of performance is Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and the work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,924,526 will be obligated when they become available. The 81st Contracting Squadron, Keesler AFB, Miss., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Quidel Corp., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $710,570,885 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for over-the-counter antigen test kits. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is all 50 states, with a Sept. 14, 2022, ordering period end date. Primary customer is the Department of Health and Human Services. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-21-D-0050). (Awarded Sept. 14, 2021)

Orasure Corp., Bethlehem, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $512,940,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for over-the-counter antigen test kits. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is all 50 states, with a Sept. 14, 2022, ordering period end date. Primary customer is the Department of Health and Human Services. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-21-D-0049). (Awarded Sept. 14, 2021)



Intrivo Holdings, Hargrove, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $274,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for over-the-counter antigen test kits. This was a competitive acquisition three responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is all 50 states, with a Sept. 15, 2022, ordering period end date. Primary customer is the Department of Health and Human Services. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE2DE-21-D-0051).

Abbott Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $119,506,023 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for over-the-counter antigen test kits. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is all 50 states, with a Sept. 14, 2022, ordering period end date. Primary customer is the Department of Health and Human Services. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-21-D-0048).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded an estimated $91,614,978 modification (P0004) to a four-year base contract (SPE7LX-21-D-0087) with three two-year option periods for multiple weapon systems program support. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Oct. 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

Peckham Inc.,** Lansing, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $36,219,300 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fleece cold weather jackets. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a Sept. 16, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-21-D-N152).

Dominion Energy Virginia, Fort Belvoir, Va., has been awarded a maximum $19,973,322 modification (P00270) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-06-C-8252) with no option periods for electric utility services. This is a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 1, 2057, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2016 through 2057 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Army

Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc., Novi, Mich., was awarded a $193,999,241 firm-fixed-price contract for the acquisition of Namer Armored Personnel Carrier Power Packs Less Transmissions. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Novi, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Israel) funds in the amount of $193,999,241 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-C-0087).

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $131,778,882 firm-fixed-price contract for to construct a hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in at Ellsworth AFB, S.D., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 7, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $8,642,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-21-C-0045).

Northrop Grumman, McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $82,646,933 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Planning Programming Budgeting Business Operating System-II. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,342,041 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-F-0434).

CAE, Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $26,926,825 modification (P00045) to contract W911S0-15-C-0003 for fixed-wing flight training. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds will be used for the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McClellan, Calif., was awarded a $20,745,607 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to procure depot level maintenance in support of the Guardrail Common Sensors program. Bids were solicited via the internet, with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56JSR-21-D-0011).

Parker Hannifin, Irvine, Calif., was awarded a $10,500,167 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of the AH-64 Apache servocylinder. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0039).

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio, was awarded a $10,199,445 modification (P00002) to contract W91CRB-21-D-0003 for the procurement of tires. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Orion Marine Construction Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded an $8,849,100 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,849,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-21-C-0019).

Brayman Construction Corp., Saxonburg, Penn., was awarded an $8,610,409 modification (P00003) to contract W91237-20-C-0004 for the Bluestone Phase 5 construction project. Work will be performed in Hinton, W.Va., with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2029. Fiscal 2018 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,610,409 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $96,722,234 modification (P00134) to a previously awarded contract (HQ0147-16-C-0011) for cost-plus-incentive-fee contract line item number 7000 for Configuration 2 Development (Increment 6C/7) software improvements, and cost-plus-fixed-fee option contract line item number 8000 for Electronic Protection Test Phase 1. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,105,983,997 from $1,009,261,764. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J.; and Clear, Alaska. The period of performance is from Sept. 17, 2021, through July 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $43,718,6165 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Archer Western Federal JV, Chicago, Ill., (N69450-19-D-0907); B.L. Harbert International, Birmingham, Ala., (N69450-19-D-0908); The Haskell Co., Jacksonville, Fla., (N69450-19-D-0909); The Korte Co., St. Louis, Mo., (N69450-19-D-0910); and Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minn., (N69450-19-D-0911), are awarded a combined $85,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the combined cumulative maximum dollar value of all five indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contracts for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast (NAVFAC SE) area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, general building type projects (new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair work) including industrial, airfield, aircraft hangar, aircraft traffic control, infrastructure, administrative, training, dormitory, and community support facilities. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value for all five contracts combined will be $325,000,000. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC SE AO, which includes Florida (15 percent); Georgia (15 percent); Louisiana (14 percent); Mississippi (14 percent); South Carolina (14 percent); Tennessee (14 percent); and Texas (14 percent). The term of the contracts is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The NAVFAC SE, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $77,986,549 firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0013). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure propulsion system spare parts, modules, support equipment/packaging handling shipping and transportation material, and depot lay-in material in support of the F-135 propulsion system requirements for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (56 percent); North Berwick, Maine (13 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (10 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (7 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (5 percent); Bristol, United Kingdom (4 percent); Rockford, Ill., (2 percent); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2 percent); Phoenix, Ariz., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tenn., is awarded a $39,998,941 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and modernization aboard Ex-McKee (AS-41) during the fiscal 2021 decontamination availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $39,998,941 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured. Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity (N42158-21-C-0004).

Bowhead Marine Support Services LLC,* Springfield, Va., (M68909-21-D-7912); DeVilliers Technology Solutions LLC,* doing business as, DeVil-Tech, Stafford, Va., (M68909-21-D-7913); FedWriters Inc.,* Fairfax, Va., (M68909-21-D-7914); and MERPTech LLC,* Herndon, Va., (M68909-21-D-7915), are awarded a combined $31,166,049 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for the procurement of services to support the Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch. The operations, maintenance and technical services contract will be used to issue task orders to provide test and evaluation support including, but not limited to amphibious vehicles, ground combat vehicles, systems, and equipment for the Marine Corps Systems Command and Program Executive Officer Land Systems. Types of services required include, scuba diving services, emergency medical treatment services, watercraft operation and maintenance services, heavy equipment operation and maintenance services, communications equipment operation and maintenance services, advanced manufacturing, welding, and machining services, technical editing services, electronics services, media services, engineering services, information technology services, data collection services, administrative management services, financial management services, security services, and crane services. This five-year contract includes five one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $69,000,000, over a ten year period to the four vendors combined. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, Calif. The period of performance for the base award is from Sept. 17, 2021, through Sept. 16, 2026. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Sept. 16, 2031. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 (Marine Corps) funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation funds. This contract was competitively provided via a request for proposal (M68909-21-R-7903) published via the government-wide Point of Entry beta.sam.gov website. Seven offers were received and four were selected for award. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M68909-21-D-7912-7915).

Etolin Strait Partner LLC,* Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to exercise Option Two of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for various maintenance, repair, alteration, and minor new construction projects to government facilities located primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AO. The option period is from Sept. 30, 2021, to Sept. 29, 2022. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $90,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Washington AO including but not limited to Maryland (45 percent); Washington, D.C. (30 percent); and Virginia (25 percent). Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy); operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0007).

Orbis Sibro Inc., Mount Pleasant, S.C., (N3904018D0003); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., (N3904018D0004); Delphinus Engineering, Eddystone, Penn., (N3904018D0005); and Oceaneering International, Chesapeake, Va., (N3904018D0006), are awarded a combined cumulative $29,580,106 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award modification to exercise Option Period Three to provide non-nuclear production support for U.S. naval submarine projects and repairs. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by October 2022. No funding will be obligated at time of award. All Option Period Three orders placed against these contracts will utilize fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Saab Inc., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $20,860,970 cost-plus-fixed-fee term and firm-fixed-price contract for engineering, technical, logistical, and material support services for lifecycle sustainment of the AN/SPS-77 (variants) Radar Systems; Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar Systems; Celsius Tech Radar and Optronic Site 200 Fire Control Radar System; and other Saab sensor systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $91,535,248. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., (68 percent); Järfälla, Sweden (12 percent); Goteborg, Sweden (10 percent); Washington, D.C. (5 percent); and Dam Neck, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,700,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-21-C-0009).

L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Ala., is awarded an $18,519,585 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945021F0737) under a multiple award construction contract for the repair of buildings at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The work to be performed provides for the design build repair of Buildings 1853, 3828, and 3962, to include roof repair and replacement, replacement of interior finishes, doors and windows, repairs to fire suppression and alarm systems, electrical and communications systems, mechanical system, building site, lead/asbestos abatement and mold remediation. The option, if exercised, provides for the repair of Building 628. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase the cumulative task order value to $21,335,187. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $18,519,585 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-0908).

Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency

Din? Development Corp. IT Services LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz., a certified 8(a) program participant contractor, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (HS0021-21-C-0006) with a base period of 12 months and two optional 12 month periods and one six-month option period. The value at the time of award is $49,282,598. This contract fulfills requirements of the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency (DCSA) Background Investigation System Enterprises (BIES) Program Management Office for Technical Support Services (Distributed and Mainframe). Work will be performed at the contractor’s chosen remote work locations or at the contractor’s facility. Defense working capital funds in the amount of $4,721,946 were obligated at the time of award and the contract will be incrementally funded. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source