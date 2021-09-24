U.S. Air Force

The Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $1,150,958,695 modification (P00065) to previously awarded contract FA8802-19-C-0001 for systems engineering and integration support for the National Space Community. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Three for fiscal 2022 services being procured under the multiple year contract. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $4,470,506,651. Space Systems Command, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Centauri LLC,* Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $49,746,122 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract under the Small Business Innovation Research Phase-III program for Stealth & Cognitive Agile Navigation System (SCANS). The contract provides for further research, investigation, comparison and prototyping a cutting edge alternate position, navigation, and timing (PNT) system for use in global positioning system-denied environments. The SBIR Phase III effort extends the previous Phase I and Phase II efforts by continuing to develop a tactical PNT system for continued research and development as well as to produce the first prototype for commercialization. The location of performance is Dayton, Ohio, Colorado Springs, Colo., Sterling, Va., and Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 are being obligated at time of award (FA9453-21-C-0003).

Showa Best Glove Inc., Menlo, Ga., has been awarded a $43,701,247 modification (P00002) to contract FA8534-21-C-0002 for the industrial high option expansion of nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) glove production for the Department of Defenseís Defense Assisted Acquisition (DA2) Cell, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services. This modification provides for the exercise of an option for additional production capacity of 66,666,667 gloves per month. Work will be performed in Fayette, Ala., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 21, 2024. Fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the amount of $43,701,247 will be obligated at the time of award, and the cumulative face value of the contract is $81,284,996. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Walga Ross Group JV,* Joplin, Mo., (W9126G-21-D-0013); AMG Contractors LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W9126G-21D-0014); Bristol Design Build Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W9126G-21-D-0015); The Clement Group,* Montgomery, Ala., (W9126G-21-D-0016); and J&J Contractors Inc.,* North Billerica, Mass., (W9126G-21-D-0017), will compete for each order of the $620,140,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services. Bids were solicited with 36 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity.

The Ultra-Met Co.,* Urbana, Ohio, was awarded a $47,845,951 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture of tungsten carbide components. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0051).

Omni Medical Systems Inc.,* Colchester, Vt., was awarded a $29,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Parachute Flotation Device. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-21-D-0024).

Basic Commerce & Industries Inc.,* Moorestown, N.J., was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Man Portable Doppler Radar systems and support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-21-D-0015).

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $22,986,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Bellafonte, Del., with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2022. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,986,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0060).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $16,708,584 firm-fixed-price contract for M1120A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTTs), M977A4 HEMTTs, M978A4 HEMTTs, and M1070A1 Heavy Equipment Transporters. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019 Foreign Military Sales (Iraq, Lebanon and Malaysia) funds in the amount of $16,708,584 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-F-0404).

Copper Construction Company Inc.,* Vidalia, Ga., was awarded a $15,347,000 firm-fixed-price contract to repair Building 315 at Fort Gordon. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work will be performed at Fort Gordon, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $15,347,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-21-C-3006).



MBD Group LLC, Lorton, Va., was awarded a $14,662,642 time-and-materials contract for contracted advisory and assistance services that provide dedicated subject matter expertise in force development processes, analysis, integration, information and tactical data systems, force modernization and the equipment-fielding process needed to support the Army’s mission. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2024. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,468,755 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-C-0046).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $13,743,076 modification (P00147) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0067 for Abrams systems and technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,743,076 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $10,513,166 modification (P00162) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,513,166 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

L.S. Black Constructors LLC, St. Paul, Minn., was awarded a $10,511,086 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of an aerial port facility at Minneapolis-St Paul Air Reserve Station. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $10,511,086 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0043).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded an $8,514,607 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of gearbox assemblies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0034).

Defense Logistics Agency

EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $75,984,294 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Integrated Helmet and Display Sight System spares that support the AH-64 Apache helicopter. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Israel, with a Sept. 21, 2026, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-21-D-0044).

FLIR Systems Inc., doing business as FSI, Wilsonville, Ore., has been awarded a maximum $14,365,000 firm-fixed-price, one-time purchase contract for one H1 aircraft turret. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a nine-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Oregon, with a June 30, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPRPA1-21-C-W074).

Air Wilmington,* doing business as Modern Aviation, Wilmington, N.C., has been awarded a minimum $8,405,186 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with 116 responses received. This is a 42-month base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va. (SPE607-21-D-0084).

U.S. Navy

Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Va., is awarded a $36,869,320 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hyperbaric systems at locations worldwide, including Navy facilities in both the continental U.S. (CONUS) and outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS). The work to be performed provides for the inspection, maintenance, repair, overhaul, design, fabrication and installation on hyperbaric systems at locations, including both CONUS and OCONUS Navy facilities. The hyperbaric systems include recompression chamber facilities, driver training facilities, and dive lockers. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and a six-month option to extend services with an expected completion date of March 2027. An initial task order is being awarded at $1,636,637 for the design, procurement, fabrication, assembly, shop test, installation, and field testing of the Hyperbaric Facilities at Seal Delivery Vehicle Team 1. All work will be performed in Pearl City, Hawaii. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,636,637 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.† Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with one proposal received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-21-D-2232).

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $24,239,936 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042121D0014). This modification extends services in support of organizational, selected intermediate, limited depot level maintenance, and logistics support services for F/A-18C/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B, and E-2C/D aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nev., and is expected to be completed in March 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $15,847,016 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5407 for the procurement of fiscal 2021 Navy Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 depot and intermediate level provisioned items ordered spares; and to exercise options for repairs and maintenance. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (82 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (5 percent); Joplin, Mo., (5 percent); Middletown, Conn., (3 percent); Andover, Mass., (2 percent); Westminster, Md., (1 percent); and various other locations totaling 2 percent, and is expected to complete February 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,272,703 (71 percent); fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,058,663 (19 percent); and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,515,650 (10 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and $14,331,366 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $15,834,672 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee order (N0001921F0188) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order procures non-destructive test and inspection support equipment and associated non-recurring engineering in support of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned production aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (56 percent); Red Oak, Texas (36.34 percent); Waltham, Mass., (3.82 percent); Emerado, N.D., (2.92 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.92 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,202,789; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $5,631,883 will be obligated at the time of award, $10,202,789 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

RAMSys GmbH, Ottobrunn, Germany, is awarded a $15,811,059 and $3,620,406 firm-fixed-price order under Naval Sea Systems Command basic ordering agreement N0002418G5440 for fiscal 2021 German Navyís requirements for Rolling Airframe Missile MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack Block 2 recertification spares efforts. Work will be performed in Schrobenhausen, Germany (40 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (19 percent); Ueberlingen, Germany (15 percent); Ulm, Germany (13 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (9 percent); and Roethenbach, Germany (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2030. German cooperative funds in the amount of $15,811,059 and $3,620,406 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), international agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-F-5444).

Erie Forge and Steel, Erie, Penn., is awarded an $8,459,459 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for the manufacture of two Virginia-class submarine shafts. All work will be performed in Erie, Penn., and is expected to be completed by May 2024, with no option periods. Other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,344,594 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive solicitation with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-21-C-FA50).

*Small business