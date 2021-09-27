Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $1,099,631,252 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm target) advance acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 16, Lot 15 F-35 Lightning II aircraft: 10 for the Air Force and six for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (14 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); Cameri, Italy (4 percent); Orlando, Fla., (4 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); Baltimore, Md., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $439,938,432; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $659,692,820 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $258,549,739 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract procures non-recurring sustainment support, material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of F-35 aircraft sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (30.5 percent); Oklahoma City, Okla., (22.2 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (13.5 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (7.3 percent); West Palm Beach, Fla., (5.8 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (3.7 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (3.0 percent); Willliamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2.9 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2 percent); Foggia, Italy (1.6 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (1.4 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., (1.4 percent); Luke AFB, Ariz., (1.2 percent); Brekstad, Norway (1.2 percent); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (1.1 percent); Tyndall AFB, Fla., (1 percent) and Brandon, United Kingdom (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $59,122,942; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,565,557; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,216,532; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount $53,749,632; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $31,048,632; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,846,444 will be obligated at time of award, $121,966,532 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0068).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $106,435,051 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00010) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to procure non-recurring sustainment and maturation engineering support for the F-35 program. Specifically, this modification provides joint technical data, prognostic health management, software sustainment depot and aircraft structural integrity support for Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Farnborough, United Kingdom (80 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $55,626,460; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,080,067; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $13,640,585; and FMS funds in the amount of $5,087,939 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $56,893,635 firm-fixed-price modification (P00062) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0001). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering and engineering change order support to advance the F-35 programís efforts to adopt a single label approach in support of Item Unique Identification compliancy and traceability for the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (52 percent); Redondo Beach, Calif., (12 percent); Orlando, Fla., (9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $29,906,686; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,986,949 will be obligated at time of award, $26,986,949 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Pittsfield, Mass., is awarded a $44,975,584 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost only modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5603 to exercise options for the sustainment of the Littoral Combat Ship Integrated Combat Management System and associated combat system elements. Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Mass., (85 percent); San Diego, Calif., (14 percent); and Mobile, Ala., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) $931,000 (52 percent); fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) $598,956 (34 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $246,149 (14 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $1,529,956 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $23,741,540 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise options for engineering support services, other direct costs, and depot services for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) systems. This option exercise combines purchases for the Air Force (79 percent); Navy (18 percent); and government of Australia (3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 (81 percent percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $537,656 (17 percent); and FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $61,950 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Chemring Australia Pty Ltd., Lara, Victoria, Australia, is awarded a $21,983,931 firm-fixed-price contract to procure 10,089 MJU-68/B flare infrared countermeasures; 4,628 for the Navy, 1,440 for the Air Force, 685 for the government of Israel, 312 for the government of Netherlands, 504 for the government of Norway, and 2,520 for the government of Great Britain in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in Lara, Victoria, Australia (47 percent); San Diego, Calif., (28 percent); Toone, Tenn., (24 percent); and Braeside, Victoria, Australia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,075,696; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount $3,137,760; fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,716; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,761,759 will be obligated at time of award, $8,716 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0081).

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss.,, is awarded a $21,900,220 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00018) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6134017D0005). This modification exercises options to provide intermediate-level maintenance, repair, and logistics support services where the capability exists for the Individual Component Repair List in support of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) for Chief of Naval Air Training aircraft, tenant activities, and transient aircraft. Additionally, this modification provides direct and indirect material, tools and equipment not otherwise provided by the U.S. government required to support and maintain the four AIMDs as well as related support equipment. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas (40 percent); Whiting Field, Fla., (32 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (14 percent); Kingsville, Texas (8 percent) and Meridian, Miss., (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla.,, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $12,445,325 firm-fixed price order (N0001921F0233) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering (NRE) and test support for the Avionics 3i/5i Operational Test Program Sets (OTPS) in support of i7 capabilities required by the Navy. Additionally, this order procures five OTPS kits, four mission computers, and four flight management computers in support of NRE efforts. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (91 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (9 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,445,325 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Offshore Service Vessels LLC, Cut Off, La., (N3220519C3514), is awarded an $11,025,190 option (P00017) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to exercise a one-year option period for the U.S. flag Jones Act, West Coast-based service support vessel MV Alyssa Chouest, which will be utilized to launch and recover Navy submersibles, divers and small craft. This contract includes a one-year firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods and one, 11-month option period, which exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $54,238,356. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and at sea, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Sept. 6, 2024. Funds in the amount of $11,025,190 for Option Two will be provided for fiscal 2022. This option is exercised subject to the availability of funds in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18, availability of funds. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and six offers were received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



W.B. Brawley Co., Wilmington, N.C., is awarded a $10,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for demolition, repair and replacement of telecommunications outside plant and structured cabling at various installations throughout Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The work to be performed provides for the design, construction, supervision, equipment, material, and labor for demolition, repair and replacement of telecommunications outside plant and structured cabling projects. Planned Task Order X001 will be issued in the amount of $566,137. Work will be performed in California. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $566,137 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Marine Corps); operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); and operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov contract opportunities website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division, Camp Pendleton, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-21-D-0603).

ProSecure LLC JV,* Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $9,799,095 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to exercise Option One under a contract for regional security services at various installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for all management and administration, and force protection services in support of base operations. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $20,272,856. This option period is from October 2021 to September 2022. Work will be performed at various installations in the NAVFAC Northwest AO, including but not limited to, Washington (96 percent) and Idaho (4 percent). Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,218,943 will obligated on an individual task order issued during the option period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The contract was awarded as a competitive small business set-aside where ProSecure LLC was selected as the successful offeror with the highest technically ranked and lowest overall priced proposal. NAVFAC Northwest, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity (N44255-20-D-5018).

Gomez Research Associates Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $9,398,061 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-19-C0021 to exercise Option Year Two for continued support for counter-improvised explosive devices and unmanned aerial system technology. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., (60 percent); Sofia, Bulgaria (20 percent); Belgrade, Serbia (15 percent); and Kiev, Ukraine (5 percent), and will be complete in September 2022, and continue through September 2024 if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funding in the amount of $7,100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., has been awarded an estimated $500,870,458 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a six-year base period for B-52 Replacement Engines, with a potential total of $2,604,329,361 if all options are exercised. This contract provides for 608 commercial engines plus spare engines, associated support equipment and commercial engineering data, to include sustainment activities, to be used on the B-52H bomber fleet. The location of performance is Indianapolis, Ind., and work is expected to be completed by Sept. 23, 2038. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which one solicitation was posted and four offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $5,464,452 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8107-21-D-0001).

PAR Government Systems Corp., Rome, N.Y., has been awarded a $490,400,000 ceiling, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee completion and firm-fixed-price type orders for Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) software, hardware, and technical documentation. This contract provides for research, designing, prototyping, testing, evaluation, operational evaluation, experimentation, integration, technical installation, transition and support through initial operations of C-sUAS technologies. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $5,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-D-1100).

RAND Corp., Santa Monica, Calif., has been awarded a $347,443,000 cost-reimbursable contract for the people, tools, facilities, supplies, materials, studies, analysis research to address mission needs of the Department of the Air Force. The award is a sole-source acquisition. Work will be performed in Santa Monica, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-22-D-0001).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $158,298,436 firm-fixed-price contract modification P00092 to contract FA8625-16-C-6599 for VC-25B Spares Phase 1 ñ Long Lead Parts. This contract modification is for the VC-25B initial spares with a production lead time of greater than 12 months that are required for the initial support period, which is the first 18 months beginning at initial operational capability. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Md., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Rhino Health Inc., Church Rock, N.M., has been awarded a $70,000,000 modification (P00003) to contract FA8576-21-C-0003 to increase domestic production of eight new production lines with the ability to produce 270,000,000 gloves per month. The procurement is for the Department of Health and Human Services in care of the Defense Assisted Acquisition team (DA2). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by April 1, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the amount of $70,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award, and the total contract value is $126,000,000. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

E-Corp., Layton, Utah (FA8201-16-D-0002 P00004); HHI Corp., Ogden, Utah (FA8201-16-D-0003 P00004); Sahara Palms Inc., Fruitland, Utah (FA8201-16-D-0004 P00004); RHI LLC, West Haven, Utah (FA8201-16-D-0005 P00004); and Rio Vista Management, Salt Lake City, Utah (FA8201-16-D-0006 P00004), have been awarded modifications totaling a $42,600,000 ceiling increase on the multiple award construction contract. The existing contract includes major renovation construction, remodeling and repair work, revised structural support and footings repair, asbestos abatement, flooring, carpentry, roofing, excavating, demolition, and indoor and outdoor electrical distribution. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023. No funds will obligated at the time of award and subsequent task orders will funded separately. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Liverpool, N.Y., has been awarded a $25,111,798 firm-fixed-price contract for the Malaysia Ground Based Radar System. This contract provides a standalone radar system, ancillary equipment, spares, training, and an interim contract support option. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $25,718,050. The location of performance is Liverpool, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Malaysia. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two proposals were received. Fiscal 2021 building partner capacity funds in the amount of $25,111,798 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0024).

Global Connections to Employment, Pensacola, Fla., will be awarded a $23,722,604 definitive contract to provide custodial services at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.. Work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. This award is the result of a mandatory source acquisition through the Ability One Program. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of the $4,260,703 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Installation Operational Contracting Division, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA282322C0001).

PTC Inc., Boston, Mass., has been awarded a $16,906,311 firm-fixed-price contract for the Enterprise Supply Chain Analysis Planning and Execution program. This contract provides for PTCís Service Parts Manager (SPM) Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software platform, sustainment of the Impact Level 5 (IL5) cloud, and the delivery of a classified Impact Level 6 (IL6) cloud environment. Work will be performed in Boston, Mass.; and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed on Sept. 28, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds in the amount of $16,906,311 are being obligated at the time of award for the base period. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8109-21-C-0001).

U.S. Army

Dynetics, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $237,386,991 firm-fixed-price contract for the development of an Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 launcher/interceptor solution and delivery of 16 launcher prototypes, 60 fieldable interceptor prototypes and associated all-up-round magazines. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $237,386,991 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W9113M-21-9-C060).

Advanced Technology Systems Company Inc.,* McLean, Va., was awarded a $191,637,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and sustainment of the Security Surveillance System. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2029. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W909MY-21-D-0005).

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, Md., was awarded a $138,354,210 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide information technology services on behalf of the Product Director Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise System and Services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Radford, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,640,851 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, N.J>, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-F-0531).

TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nev., was awarded a $90,332,653 modification (P00066) to contract W9124R-18-C-0001 for non-personal test support services in support of Yuma Proving Ground. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona; and Fort Greely, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $5,952,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., is the contracting activity.

DirectViz Solutions LLC, Vienna, Va., was awarded a $54,255,295 time-and-materials contract for information technology services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 30 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W9124P-21-F-0726).

Cape-Weston JV2 LLC,* Norcross, Ga., (W91238-21-D-0012); Engineering Remediation Resources Group Inc.,* Martinez, Calif., (W91238-21-D-0011); and Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W91238-21-D-0008), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a wide range of environmental services at various known or suspected military munitions, hazardous, toxic, and radioactive waste sites. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $28,988,589 firm-fixed-price contract for beach replenishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Sea Bright, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $28,988,589 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-21-C-0022).

Design Build LLC, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, was awarded a $24,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide homes that meet current standards of quality of life, energy conservation, size, habitability, safety, and resiliency in the event of high wind or seismic events. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 family housing construction, Army funds in the amount of $24,100,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0010).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $15,123,338 modification (P00006) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0095 for engineering services to provide full life-cycle support for hardware in the loop, force protection, trainers, and virtual interactive and multimedia systems. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army; operation and maintenance, Army; other procurement, Army; other procurement, Air Force; and other procurement Missile Defense Agency/Department of Defense funds in the amount of $15,123,338 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, Calif., was awarded a $14,853,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,853,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0045).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $12,941,108 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to research and development innovative ways to enhance the generation and utilization of cost-effective and interoperable synthetic environments for use in Army simulation, training and battle command systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $228,119 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W912CG-21-C-0025).

Taylor Engineering Inc.,* Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded a $12,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide general planning support to the Corps Civil Works Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-D-0001).

AE West LLC,* Ann Arbor, Mich., was awarded a $10,672,088 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a 1,750-foot earth-filled dike flood-control structure. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Eastvale, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 24, 2024. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,672,088 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-21-C-0025).

Hexagon US Federal Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $10,396,067 modification (P00005) to contract W15QKN-19-F-0975 for technical support service to the U.S. Army Records Management Division and Army Declassification Directorate. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,396,067 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, N.J., is the contracting activity.

BAE, Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded a $10,350,073 modification (P00763) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 for sewer rehabilitation at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $10,350,073 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Raptor Training Services LLC,* Oviedo, Fla., was awarded a $9,948,962 firm-fixed-price contract for Special Operations Forces requirements analysis, prototyping, training, operations and rehearsal support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oviedo, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $6,448,271 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-21-C-0031).

Alberici Constructors, St. Louis, Mo., was awarded a $9,920,000 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all labor, equipment, operators, supervision, supplies, materials and incidentals necessary to perform steel fabrication and delivery of the replacement lift gate for Melvin Price Locks and Dam Main Lock. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in East Alton, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2021. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,920,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-21-C-0018).

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, D.C., was awarded a $9,672,781 modification (P00255) to contract W15QKN-17-9-5555 for antenna technologies, sensors and hardware. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 24, 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $2,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Cycle Marine Group Inc.,* Kenner, La., was awarded a $9,596,500 firm-fixed-price contract for Bayou Sorrel Dolphin and Guidewall replacement. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Plaquemine, La., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 5, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,596,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-21-C-0064).

Inland Dredging Company LLC, Dyersburg, Tenn., was awarded a $9,304,250 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Galveston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,304,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-21-C-0023).

Southwind Construction Services LLC,* Edmond, Okla., was awarded an $8,695,322 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build of an electrical substation on the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Arnold Campus. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Arnold, Mo., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $8,695,322 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-21-C-7003).

U.S. Special Operations Command

Sierra Nevada Corporation, Centennial, Colo., was awarded an $183,000,000 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92408-21-D-0004) for Integrated Tactical Mission Systems engineering and integration support. This requirement aims to bring Special Forces a system-of-system aircraft computer interface allowing multiple, contrasting systems to better communicate for more synchronized system feedback. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,956,315 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was a sole-source award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, has been awarded a maximum $16,050,000 firm?fixed?price, one-time buy contract for spare parts in support of the AH-64 Apache weapon system. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302?1. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Arizona, with an Oct. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala. (SPRRA1-21-C-0005).

Konecranes Inc., Springfield, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $13,863,327 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for input interface units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with an Oct. 31, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-21-D-0041).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $13,835,227 firm-fixed-price, fixed-quantity delivery order (SPRTA1-21-F-0194) against a five-year subsumable basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-19-G-0013) for KC-135 ruddevator booms. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S.Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301-1. This is a one-year, seven-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Missouri, Canada and California, with an April 28, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., has been awarded a maximum $8,140,100 modification (P00001) to a four-year contract (SPRRA1-21-C-0012) with no option periods for spare parts in support of the AH-64 Apache weapon system. This is a firm?fixed?price, one-time buy contract. Location of performance is Arizona, with a July 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

U.S. Transportation Command

Erickson Helicopters Inc., Portland, Ore., was awarded a modification (P00011) on contract HTC711-18-D-R023 in the estimated amount of $12,738,583. This modification provides continued dedicated fixed-wing and rotary-wing air services. Work will be performed at Edwin Andrews Air Base, Philippines. The period of performance is from Sept. 28, 2021, to Feb. 27, 2022. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total estimated cumulative face value of the contract from $87,962,348, to $100,700,931. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

*Small business