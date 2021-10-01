Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., is awarded a $483,143,433 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures spare F414 engines and various spare engine modules in support of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler production aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., (50 percent); Hooksett, N.H., (18 percent); Rutland, Vt., (12 percent); Madisonville, Ky., (11 percent); Winnipeg, Canada (4 percent); Munich, Germany (3 percent); and Haverhill, N.C., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921D0003).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $358,028,032 firm-fixed-price contract in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full rate production requirements. The ESSM program is an international cooperative effort to design, develop, test, and procure ESSM missiles. The ESSM provides enhanced ship defense. This contract includes options which, if exercised at the maximum quantities, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,278,097,632. This contract combines purchases for the Navy and the governments of Canada, Australia, Greece, Germany, Norway, Turkey, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark under the NATO Seasparrow Consortium. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (46 percent); Edinburgh, Australia (8 percent); San Jose, Calif., (7 percent); Raufoss, Norway (7 percent); Mississauga, Canada (6 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (4 percent); Cambridge, Canada (3 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); Hengelo Ov, Netherlands (2 percent); Koropi Attica, Greece (2 percent); Torrance, Calif., (2 percent); Canton, N.Y., (2 percent); Ankara, Turkey (1 percent); Grenaa, Denmark (1 percent); Westlake Village, Calif., (1 percent); Eight Mile Plains, Brisbane, Australia (less than 1 percent); Newmarket, Canada (less than 1 percent); Madrid, Spain (less than 1 percent); Milwaukie, Ore., (less than 1 percent); Lystrup, Denmark (less than 1 percent); Lawrence, Maine (less than 1 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (less than 1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by March 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2027. Fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $189,265,920 (53 percent); fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $156,144,384 (44 percent); and fiscal 2020 other customer funds in the amount of $12,617,728 (3 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) ó international agreement between the U.S. and a foreign government or international organization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5408).

Insight-Tidewater LLC,* Brea, Calif., (N62473-21-D-2223), and NOREAS-Aptim Environmental Remediation JV,* Irvine, Calif., (N62473-21-D-2224), and are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for environmental remediation projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility (AOR) including Alaska, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and other locations nationwide. The work to be performed includes environmental remedial and removal actions, remedial design, expedited and emergency response actions, pilot and treatability studies, remedial systems operation and maintenance, corrective actions, and other related activities associated with returning sites to safe and acceptable levels of contamination. The maximum dollar value for all contracts combined is $240,000,000. NOREAS-Aptim Environmental Remediation JV is awarded an initial task order at $172,440 for new site inspection at the former Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Vallejo, Calif. The task order also contains number two unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $203,730. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2024. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Southwest AOR which includes California (90 percent); other locations in the U.S. (5 percent); Nevada (3 percent); and Arizona (2 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2021 Base Realignment and Closure (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $182,440 are obligated on this award, of which $10,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract is in response to the corrective action for solicitation N62473-16-R-8013, with 15 proposals received. Four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded a $147,894,558 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of a maximum quantity of 415 LAU-115 D/A and 308 LAU-116 B/A guided missile launchers to enable F/A-18 aircraft to carry and launch AIM-120 and AIM-9X Missiles. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921D0021).

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., is awarded a $52,626,324 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost modification to previously awarded contract N0002419C5200 to exercise options for design agent and engineering services to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., (70 percent); and Largo, Fla., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. This contract combines purchase for the U.S. government (81 percent); and the governments of Australia, Japan, and Canada (19 percent combined) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,578,575 (61 percent); FMS Australia funds in the amount of $1,600,000 (9 percent); fiscal 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,252,121 (7 percent); fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,165,035 (6 percent); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $983,328 (5 percent); FMS Canada funds in the amount of $939,800 (5 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $590,837 (3 percent); fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $280,000 (2 percent); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $243,102 (1 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $200,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $3,251,095 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Mass., (N6660421DN001); L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Sylmar, Calif., (N6660421DN002); Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (N6660421DN003); Raytheon Co., Portsmouth, R.I., (N6660421DN004); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (N6660421DN005); Sonalysts Inc.,* Waterford, Conn., (N6660421DN006); Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Mass., (N6660421DN007); In-Depth Engineering Corp.,* Fairfax, Va., (N6660421DN008); Sedna Digital Solutions LLC,* Manassas, Va., (N6660421DN009); Cardinal Engineering LLC,* Annapolis, Md., (N6660421DN010); Advanced Systems Supportability Engineering Technology and Tools Inc.,* Manassas, Va., (N6660421DN011); and Venator Solutions LLC,* San Diego, Calif., (N6660421DN012), are each awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only, and firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum dollar value for all 12 contracts combined of $48,993,390 to design, develop, fabricate, test, install, analyze, document, and deliver rapid prototype solutions associated with products, systems, subsystems, support equipment, and associated capabilities. The location of the work to be performed will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,000 will be obligated at time of contract award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Each awardee will be awarded $1,500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. This multiple-award contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website with 12 acceptable offerors received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity.

The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchell Field, N.Y., is awarded a $45,943,764 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00031) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-20-C-0045) for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident Fleet Support, Trident II SSP Shipboard Integration (SSI) Increment 8, SSI Increment 16, Columbia-class and U.K. Dreadnought-class navigation subsystem development efforts. Work will be performed in Mitchell Field, N.Y., (47 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (36 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (9 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (6 percent); and Hingham, Mass., (2 percent), with an expected completion date of November 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,900,389; fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,504,130; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $539,245 are anticipated to be available and will be obligated as they become available via contract modification. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $43,830,377 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0737) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order procures various spare components in support of sustainment efforts for the Japan configuration of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft (JAA1-JAA4) for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., (54.5 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (8.6 percent); St. Augustine, Fla., (5.5 percent); Provo, Utah (5.1 percent); Owego, N.Y., (5 percent); Irvine, Calif., (2.6 percent); Woodland Hills, Calif., (1.8 percent); Kalamazoo, Mich., (1.4 percent); Rockford, Ill., (1.2 percent); Falls Church, Va., (1.1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $43,830,377 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo.,, is awarded a $33,358,615 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification (P00051) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0003). This modification adds scope to procure contractor furnished equipment for aircraft armament such as pylons for bomb racks and missile launchers with associated fittings, adaptors and mounting retainers, station controls units, air and fuel probes with suspension lugs, chaff dispenser units, feed through plates, and well covers in support of 18 F/A-18E/F aircraft for production Lot 42A. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., (54 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (24 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (8 percent); Forest, Miss., (5 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (4 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (3 percent); Oceanside, Calif., (1 percent); and Irvine, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2025. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,358,615 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Marine Systems (NGSC-MS), Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded a $29,187,820 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00009) to previously awarded contract (N00030-21-C-1010) to exercise an option line item for ongoing fiscal 2022 support of the Trident II (D5) deployed SSBN and the SSGN underwater launcher systems. NGSC-MS will provide technical engineering support and integration for D5, and SSGN attack weapon system. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., (52 percent); Bangor, Wash., (18 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (14 percent); Rocket Center, W.Va., (7 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (4 percent); St. Charles, Mo., (3 percent); and Camarillo, Calif., (2 percent). The option year performance period is Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. No funds are being obligated with this contract modification. Subject to availability of funds, fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,187,820 will be obligated on this option line item. The funds will expire at the end of the 2022 fiscal year. The contract was not competitively procured. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Design West Technologies Inc.,* Tustin, Calif., is awarded a $24,408,265 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture, assembly, test and delivery of MK 5 Mod 2 and MK 6 Mod 1 launch sequencers and associated kitted material. The launch sequencers and kitted materials are subsystems and components of the MK 41 Vertical Launching System used on ships of the U.S. Navy and foreign navies. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $138,822,860. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (48 percent); and the governments of Australia (20 percent); Spain (17 percent); Germany (8 percent); Finland (5 percent); and the Republic of Korea (2 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Tustin, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2029. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales in the amount of $12,669,855 (52 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,997,350 (21 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,773,344 (11 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,541,040 (6 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $1,386,672 (6 percent); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,040,004 (4 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $2,773,344 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with four offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-21-C-0011).

Conti Federal Services Inc., Edison, N.J., is awarded a $24,307,063 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an F-35A flight simulator facility and F-35A squadron operations/aircraft maintenance unit facility at Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas. This contract also contains six unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $27,250,033. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Air Force Reserve) funds in the amount of $24,307,063 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with nine proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-C-0038).

DuWright Construction Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N62473-21-D-0604); Souza Construction Inc., Farmersville, Calif., (N62473-21-D-0605); and Mesa Energy Systems Inc., Irvine, Calif., (N62473-21-D-0606), are awarded combined-maximum-value $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contracts for demolition, repair, and replacement of various boilers and related systems and components at various facilities located on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Planned Task Order X001 will be issued in the amount of $738,511 to DuWright Construction Inc., while $5,000 will be awarded to Souza Construction Inc., and Mesa Energy Systems Inc., in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $748,511 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

American Rheinmetall Systems LLC, Biddeford, Maine, is awarded a $19,986,969 firm-fixed-price contract for Rheinmetall-Oerlikon Searanger 20mm gun systems. This procurement includes production, spares, and training. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $20,201,487. This contract combines purchases for the Navy and the government of Egypt under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Biddeford, Maine (90 percent); and Egypt (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Foreign Military Sales (Egypt) in the amount of $19,986,969 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) ó international agreement. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-21-C-0013).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $17,822,389 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-5353 to exercise options for Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) System low rate initial production units. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., (88 percent); Lansdale, Penn., (10 percent); Stratford, Conn., (1 percent); and Orlando, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $17,822,389 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Entergy Louisiana LLC, Jefferson, La., is awarded a $13,725,495 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945021F0677) under previously-awarded basic ordering agreement N69450-19-G-0103 to implement energy improvements at Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base New Orleans based on the findings of a preliminary assessment and investment grade audit. Work will be performed in Belle Chasse, La., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) (energy reinvestment) funds in the amount of $105,322 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Sealift Inc. of Delaware, Oyster Bay, N.Y., (N3220521C4017), is awarded a $12,775,000 option (P00007) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to exercise a one-year option period for the operation and maintenance of the container ship MV SSG Edward Carter (T-AK 4544) to provide transportation and prepositioning of cargo in support of the Armyís Prepositioned Stocks Afloat program. This contract includes a seven-month firm period of the performance, four one-year option periods and one two-month option period, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $48,731,500. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Nov. 15, 2025. Working capital funds (transportation) in the amount of $12,775,000 are obligated for fiscal 2022, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This procurement was released under full and open competition with an unlimited number of companies solicited via beta.sam.gov website, with no offers received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems Inc., Austin, Texas, is awarded an $11,618,288 hybrid firm-fixed-price/cost-reimbursable contract (N0003921C4003) for integration, testing, installation, training and on-site field service representatives to create a Common Operational Picture (COP) system in support of a U.S. security cooperation program for the Tunisian Armed Forces (TAF). In support of Joint Operations Command Center in Tunisia, the TAF will be supplied with the command and control (C2) system that will create a COP to provide integrated data from multiple sources to enhance the ability to securely share information across the Tunisia military within their country. This enhanced command, control, communications, computers and intelligence capability aligns with the U.S. Africa Command Theater Campaign Plan line of effort to enhance partner capability to improve security capacities of Tunisia, a strategic U.S. partner, ensuring a stronger defense against regional threats. The C2 system will also allow for joint interoperability with U.S. forces and meets U.S. cybersecurity requirements. This contract will be funded with Title 10 U.S. Code Section 333 Building Partner Capacity Case funds in the amount of $11,618,288, which will be obligated at the time of award to fully fund the contract. The funds expire for obligation purposes fiscal 2021 and require the effort funded with this money to be completed within a two-year period of performance. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas; and various locations in Tunisia. Work is expected to be completed by September 2023. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $9,066,370 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0113) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order procures supplies and services for the integration and analysis of one channel of the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) Satellite Communication capability for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft platform for the Navy. The primary focus is to upgrade the ARC-210 from the RT-1939A to the RT-2036 with MUOS capability on the E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (51.63 percent); Boulder, Colo., (14.98 percent); Liverpool, N.Y., (14.39 percent); Menlo Park, Calif., (10.39 percent); West Chester, Ohio (4.35 percent); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (4.26 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,066,370 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Combined Systems Inc.,* Jamestown, Penn., is awarded a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the MK 20 Mod 0 diversionary hand grenade. Work will be performed in Jamestown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds $248,945 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $248,945 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competed on the basis of full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website and only one offer was received in response to the solicitation. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contract activity (N0016421DJR81).

MaChis Mid-Atlantic Inc.,* Clinton, Md., is awarded an $8,560,493 firm-fixed-price contract for the replacement of medium-voltage distribution transformers at Building 5085 Hull Shop at Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,560,493 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured as a sole-source 8(a) under the Small Business Administration and Department of Defense partnering agreement. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-C-0041).

Trevet Bay West JV LLC,* San Diego, California, is awarded a $7,724,351 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247321F5147) under previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect/engineer environmental services contract N62473-18-D-0202 to perform base-wide groundwater monitoring, operations and maintenance at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. Work will be performed in Barstow, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,724,351 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, Blairsville, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $69,771,368 cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for manufacturing technology products and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-D-0026).

Acquisition Integration,* Huntsville, Ala., (W58RGZ-21-D-0089); ARCTOS Missions Solutions LLC,* Tampa, Fla., (W58RGZ-21-D-0090); Axxeum Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., (W58RGZ-21-D-0091); and S&K Aerospace LLC,* Saint Ignatius, Mont., (W58RGZ-21-D-0096), will compete for each order of the $43,546,590 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Kenya and Uganda) contract for non-standard rotary wing aircraft parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

BAE OSI Systems, Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded a $42,957,965 modification (P00764) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 for the Kettle Drying Facility build, commission, and transfer to production at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $42,957,965 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

BAE OSI Systems, Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded a $42,550,071 modification (P00765) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 for the New Nitration “D” Facility at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $42,550,071 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded a $29,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for advance procurement long lead items to support lot 2 CH-47 Block II production. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $29,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-F-0465).

Black Hall Aerospace Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $26,916,260 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor logistics services and contractor field service representative services needed to field, sustain and provide training and technical support to the Lebanese Air Force in support of the armed MD 530F helicopter. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-F-0477).

Crosby Dredging LLC, Galliano, La., was awarded a $26,684,004 firm-fixed-price contract for removal and satisfactory disposal of material from within the Calcasieu River Ship Channel, the Clooney Island Loop Channel, the turning basing at Mile 36.0 of the main channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, La., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 14, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $26,684,004 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-21-C-0067).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $25,638,900 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of Portsmouth Harbor and Piscataqua River. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Newington, N.H., and Eliot, Maine, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Corps of Engineers civil construction; non-federal improvement; contributed funds for the beneficial use of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation; and operation and maintenance, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $25,638,900 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Mass., is the contracting activity (W912WJ-21-C-0027).

TekSynap,* Reston, Va., was awarded a $19,674,723 firm-fixed-price contract to provide installation and de-installation support to U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command Transmission Systems Directorate projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $19,674,723 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., is the contracting activity (W91RUS-21-F-0332).

J.F. Brennan Company Inc., La Crosse, Wisc., was awarded a $19,603,980 firm-fixed-price contract for Chicago Harbor Lock chamber floor and wall repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Chicago, Ill., with an estimated completion date of May 11, 2024. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $19,603,980 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912P6-21-C-0020).

Granite Construction Co., Watsonville, Colorado, was awarded an $18,708,400 firm-fixed-price contract to mill and overlay Runway 13-31, asphalt and shoulder repair, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Clovis, N.M., with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $18,708,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (W912PP-21-C-0037).

Alakai Defense Systems Inc.,* Largo, Fla., was awarded a $14,844,400 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research, development, test, and evaluation of a compact dual-use sensing diode-pumped ultraviolet (UV) source for use in an UV Raman spectroscopic instrument. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $14,844,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-21-C-0029).

Wiipica QRI JV LLC,* Reston, Va., was awarded a $12,788,878 firm-fixed-price contract for Houston Ship Channel expansion channel improvement. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Texas City, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Corps of Engineers operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,788,878 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-21-C-0025).

Caterpillar Inc. Governmental and Defense Products, Peoria, Ill., was awarded a $11,588,214 modification (P00004) to contract W56HZV-20-D-0094 to return 49 government-owned Caterpillar D7G dozers to a like-new condition status. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Corman Kokosing Construction Co., Annapolis Junction, Md., was awarded a $9,156,050 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Inland Waterway Chesapeake & Delaware Canal federal navigation project that will be performed at various locations along the Inland Waterway Delaware River to Chesapeake Bay, Delaware and Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 6, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $9,156,050 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0074).

U.S. Air Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $77,190,125 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00015) to previously awarded FA8620-18-C-2009 for the United Kingdom MQ-9B Protector program. This contract modification provides for the design, development, integration, and component level testing of additional capabilities being added to the baseline program. Work will be performed at Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. This modification involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the United Kingdom. Total cumulative face value of the contract is not-to-exceed $175,709,730. FMS funds in the amount of $28,490,220 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Medium Altitude Unmanned Aerial Systems Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded an $18,196,393 cost contract for the Accram Software/Hardware System. This contract provides for how to practicably accelerate and continuously deliver a pipeline of sound technical innovations and talent that advances the cyber-electronic warfare resilience of U.S. Air Force missions for the emerging commercial technologies of fifth generation, Internet of Things, Industrial Internet of Things, and their applications. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $72,300 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-C-0252).

The Texas Workforce Commission, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $17,056,243 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract FA301618D0009 for full food services at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. This modification exercises the third option period. Work will be performed at JSBSA – Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $68,957,537. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,531,775 are being obligated on Oct. 1, 2021. The 502d Contracting Squadron, JBSA-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Maxar Mission Solutions Inc., Ypsilanti, Mich., has been awarded a $13,999,954 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion type contract for Red Wing multi-domain processing exploitation and dissemination. The objective of this effort is to deliver an automated and efficient cloud environment for geospatial intelligence analysts by reducing latency for product generation, exploitation and intelligence gathering. Work will be performed in Ypsilanti, Mich., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-C-1523).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Martin Defense Group,* Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a $54,837,068 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for the Manta Ray Phase 2 program. This contract provides for developing control software using major subsystems and an energy harvesting module to characterize energy harvesting performance and reliability. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii (40 percent); Seattle, Wash., (30 percent); Arlington, Va., (15 percent); South Kingstown, R.I., (10 percent); Raleigh and Greenville, N.C., (4 percent); and Woburn, Mass., (1 percent), with an expected completion date of August 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $16,907,065 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001119S0040 Phase 2, and two offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0206).

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Sealing Technologies Inc., Columbia, Md., (HDTRA121C0068), is being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an estimated value of $17,461,029 for a 12-month base period and four 12-month options. The contract is being awarded on a sole-source basis as a follow-on contract to expand the current capacity on the Defense Threat Reduction Agencyís cyber assessment tools. The analytical suite of technologies are critical and necessary to build a detailed threat picture of vulnerabilities and malicious activities affecting the operational security posture. Fiscal 2021 annual funds in the amount of $1,629,000; and fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $1,997,938 are obligated at award of the contract. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Contracting Office, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business