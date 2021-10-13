Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

Aptar CSP Technologies Inc., Auburn, Ala., has been awarded a $19,268,896 firm-fixed-price contract for industrial base expansion of domestic production capacity for Activ-Film COVID-19 test strips. This contract provides for the procurement of equipment and machinery to enable expanded production of Activ-Film COVID-19 test strips. Work will be performed in Auburn, Ala., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2021 America Rescue Plan Act 3080 funds in the amount of $19,268,896 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-22-C-0012).

Porex Corp., Fairburn, Ga., has been awarded a $16,191,148 contract action for COVID-19 industrial base expansion. This contract provides for the development of expanded production capacity for the manufacturing of pipettes used in COVID-19 testing. Work will be performed in Fairburn, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 10, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which 91 offers were received. Fiscal 2021 America Rescue Plan Act 3080 funds in the amount of $16,191,148 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8689-22-C-2016).

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $12,381,300 sole-source, hybrid cost-plus-incentive-fee/cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00014) under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case JA-P-NCO contract HQ085121C0001. This modification extends performance and expands Aegis FMS in-scope work under existing contract line item numbers. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J. The period of performance is from time of award through Dec. 31, 2022. The total value of the contract increases from $133,034,429, to $145,415,729. Case JA-P-NCO funds in the amount of $12,381,300 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.