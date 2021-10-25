Radio personality Robin Quivers is also Air Force veteran

Robin Quivers is best known for being Howard Stern’s radio sidekick. But besides being a radio personality, Quivers is an author, actor, racecar driver, philanthropist, nurse — and an Air Force veteran.

Quivers was born Aug. 8, 1952, in Pikesville, Md. Her mother was a homemaker and her father was a steelworker.

At 17, she enrolled in a pre-nursing program at Maryland General Hospital, and in 1974 she graduated from the University of Maryland School of Nursing.

Her first position was at the Maryland Shock Trauma facility of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System.

In July 1975, she was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force and worked as a nurse. She was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas in 1976. By June 1978, she had earned the rank of captain. Quivers then transferred to the Air Force Reserve, serving until 1990.

In 1979, Quivers returned to Baltimore, where she studied at the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland, and she also worked in a hospital. She was hired for a number of radio announcer positions, and in 1981 she became Stern’s co-host.

Quivers also has had many hobbies, including race car driver, painter, rock climber and she also engaged in other physical activities. She competed in the 2007 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif., finishing in fourteenth place.

In June 2007, Quivers began a strict vegan diet, which she says helped to increase her energy and helped her to lose 60 pounds over a six-month period.

In her 2012 book, “The Vegucation of Robin: How Real Food Saved My Life,” she provides some 90 healthy recipes for the average home cook.

Few people knew about her struggles with food, she wrote in her book, especially the high-fat, high-sugar, high-cholesterol, highly addictive foods. Sick and tired of being sick and tired, she decided to go on a plant-based diet.



Quivers said that decision resulted in an absence of injuries, aches, and pains that had plagued her for 20 years.

She also learned the transcendental meditation technique taught by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Quivers works with The Girl Fund, a program organized by the United Nations that advocates for the education of girls in countries where they are often exploited. Quivers also founded the 15 Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve academics, nutrition, and arts education in grades K-12.

Along with her professional work, Quivers has volunteered her time for many years at Big Brothers/Big Sisters and works with groups that aid survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

In her 1995 autobiography, “Quivers: A Life,” she reveals that she was molested by her father at a young age.

Quivers was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017. She currently resides in New York City.