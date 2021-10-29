fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Space & Technology

Russian resupply ship successfully launches, heading to ISS

by Norah Moran
Russia’s ISS Progress 79 resupply ship blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the space station. (NASA TV screenshot)

The uncrewed Russian Progress 79 is safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station following the launch at 8 p.m., EDT, Oct. 27, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned for a two-day rendezvous on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 66 crew members.

After making 33 orbits of Earth on its journey. Progress will dock to the aft port of the station’s Zvezda module at 9:34 p.m., Oct 29. Live coverage on NASA TV of rendezvous and docking will begin at 8:45 p.m.

Carrying more than three tons of food, fuel. And supplies for the Expedition 66 crew, the Progress 79 resupply spacecraft will spend about seven months at the station. The space station was flying over the south Atlantic Ocean at the time of the launch.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Collecting, analyzing data underpins U.S....
 By Maureena Thompson
Air Force brings crashed A-10...
 By Donovan Potter
U.S. Navy’s new Constellation-class frigate...
 By Stuart Ibberson and wire services
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit