U.S. Navy’s new Constellation-class frigate will include BAE Systems gun

by Stuart Ibberson and wire services
A cross-warfare center team, including Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), currently is developing a total ship Frigate Readiness Assessment Model (FRAM) for the new Constellation-class Frigate, FFG 62, which is nearing completion of the design phase. The FRAM will leverage digital tools to predict the ship’s readiness prior to departure on its first mission. (Rendering from January 2021 courtesy of Fincantieri Marine Group/Released)

When the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class frigate takes to the high seas, it will include a BAE Systems’ 57mm Mk 110 naval gun.

BAE Systems has received a $26 million contract to equip the frigates with the fully-automatic gun.

Awarded earlier this month, includes engineering support and calls for two Mk 110s for the USS Constellation (FFG 62) and USS Congress (FFG 63). The new Constellation class of multi-mission guided-missile frigates is designed to operate in blue water and in the littorals, for an increased forward naval presence.

The Mk 110 57mm Gun Weapons System (GWS) is fired as part of a regular operational exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 11. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler)

The Mk 110 gun system, known internationally as the Bofors 57 Mk 3, is the deck gun of choice for the Constellation class. It is a multi-mission, medium-caliber shipboard weapon, effective against air, surface, or ground threats without requiring multiple round types. The system is capable of firing up to 220 rounds per minute at an effective range of more than nine nautical miles using BAE Systems’ six-mode programmable, pre-fragmented, and proximity-fused (3P) ammunition.

“The selection of the Mk 110 for the U.S. Navy’s Constellation class frigates signifies confidence in the gun system and its ability to meet current and future needs in shipboard defense,” said Brent Butcher, vice president of the weapon systems product line at BAE Systems “The Mk 110 gun system provides this next-generation frigate with the continued performance that our surface fleet has come to expect from its intermediate caliber guns.”

This contract also includes providing a Mk 110 system to the U.S. Coast Guard’s third Argus Class Offshore Patrol Cutter, USCGC Ingham. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2023 under the contract with Naval Sea Systems Command Integrated Warfare Systems 3C (NAVSEA IWS).

The 57mm Mk 110 is currently in service on the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship and the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Security Cutter. To date, BAE Systems is providing 39 Mk 110 guns to the Navy and 15 to the Coast Guard. Worldwide, 103 Mk 110/57 Mk 3 naval gun systems are under contract with nine nations.

