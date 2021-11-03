Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

SOPAKCO Inc.,* Mullins, S.C., (SPE3S1-22-D-Z146, $101,574,000); Ameriqual Packaging, Evansville, Ind., (SPE3S1-22-D-Z145, $100,507,000); and The Wornick Co., Cincinnati, Ohio (SPE3S1-22-D-Z147, $75,630,500), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under SPE3S1-21-R0002 for the Meal, Ready-to-Eat, individual pork-free/humanitarian daily ration. These were sole-source acquisitions using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-3. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are South Carolina, Indiana and Ohio, with a Nov. 1, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

TC Chemicals LLC, Pearland, Texas, has been awarded a $27,239,632 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment requirements contract for turbine fuel additive fuel system icing inhibitor. This was a competitive acquisition with six offers received. This is a 30-month contract with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Texas and the continental U.S., including the outlying territories, with a June 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE602-22-D-0751).

Sysco Central Texas, New Braunfels, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $19,678,673 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 238-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a June 25, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-22-D-3336). (Awarded Oct. 29, 2021)

U.S. Navy

Marine Hydraulics International LLC, Norfolk, Va., was awarded a $71,437,926 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS San Antonio (LPD 17) fiscal 2022 selected restricted availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $76,675,413. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,300,360 (83 percent); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,687,972 (14 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,449,594 (3 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which funding in the amount of $9,687,972 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website with three offers received in response to solicitation number N00024-21-R-4436. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4436). (Awarded Oct. 29, 2021)

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., is awarded a $27,490,036 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N0002419C5200 for the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) Block II capabilities for integration with fiscal 2023 CEC Baseline 11.16 Build. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., (70 percent); and Largo, Fla., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,500,000 (95 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,000 (5 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which funds in the amount of $800,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lone Star Analysis,* Addison, Texas, is awarded a $22,040,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042121D0037). This modification adds scope to provide predictive decision analysis services, to include collection, analysis, recommendations, and operational sustainment support for existing and fielded modeling tools and simulations in support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Work will be performed in Addison, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2027. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Jag Alaska Inc., Seward, Alaska, is awarded a $10,780,448 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4171) for a 60-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of the Military Sealift Commandís rescue and salvage ship USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51). This contract includes a base period and seven options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $11,161,828. Work will be performed in Seward, Alaska, and will begin Jan. 6, 2022, and is expected to be completed by March 6, 2022. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,780,448 are obligated for fiscal 2022 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and two offers received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C4171).

U.S. Air Force

Sentry View Systems Inc., Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a $62,915,783 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Minuteman III Remote Visual Assessment Contractor Logistical Support 2.0. Work will be performed in Ogden, Utah; Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.; Minot AFB, N.D.,; and F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2026. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-22-C-0001).

*Small business