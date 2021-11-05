Defense Logistics Agency

Point Blank Enterprises Inc., doing business as Protective Group, Pompano Beach, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $82,078,100 modification (P00008) exercising the first one-year option period of a 42-month base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1254) with two one-year option periods for enhanced small arms protective inserts. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Florida, with a Nov. 3, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Port City Air,* doing business as NH Helicopters, Portsmouth, N.H., has been awarded a minimum $49,602,569 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with 116 responses received. This is a 42-month base contract with one six-month option period. The location of performance is New Hampshire, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va. (SPE607-22-D-0010).

Horry County Department of Airports, Myrtle Beach, S.C., has been awarded a minimum $18,135,842 fixed-price with an economic-price-adjustment contract for fuel support at Myrtle Beach International Airport, South Carolina. This was a competitive acquisition with 116 responses received. This is a 40-month base contract with one six-month option period. The location of performance is South Carolina, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE607-22-D-0023).

U.S. Navy

Colby Co. LLC,* Portland, Maine, is awarded a maximum value $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline architect-engineering services for projects primarily in the Public Works Department (PWD) Maine area of responsibility. Initial task order is being issued in the amount of $5,000 in order to fulfill the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in the PWD Maine area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0003).

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $25,086,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247821F4079) modification (A00002) under previously-awarded, multiple award construction contract N62478-20-D-4003 for repair of administrative spaces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Award of this option brings the total cumulative contract value to $111,083,929. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2022 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,086,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Mint Turbines LLC, Stroud, Okla., has been awarded an $11,445,755 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the T-53 depot-level engine maintenance. The contract provides for maintenance, repair, and overhaul repairs of the T-53 engine. Work will be performed in Stroud, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which three bids were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,625 are being obligated at the time of award under task order FA8124-22-F-0002. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8124-22-D-0001).

*Small business