Free meals and other discounts for veterans

Many restaurants offer free meals, or discounts, to veterans and military personnel on Veterans Day.

Please note, this is not a comprehensive list as many restaurant chains are updating their information daily, and locally-owned establishments may offer their own discounts.

It is best to call ahead and confirm the discounts before arriving. Some proof of service may be required.

This list is subject to change.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a special discount on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal, not including beverages and gratuity.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is giving away free Veterans Day food on Nov. 11, to veterans and active duty military members.

This free burger or free flatbread offer is valid at participating Bar Louie locations.

You’ll need to show proof of military service to get your free Veterans Day meal. The meal is for dine-in only and is valid for up to a $15 value.

(Phoenix)

Baskin-Robbins

On Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy several deals at Baskin-Robbins including buy one sundae, get one 50 percent off, $2 off medium milkshakes, and $5 off any $35 cake.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

This Amish-inspired soft pretzel bakery is offering veterans a free Jumbo Soft Pretzel on Nov. 11. You should call ahead of time to see if your local Ben’s Soft Pretzels is participating in this Veterans Day offer. Proof of military service might be required.

(Phoenix and Tucson)

Bruegger’s Bagels

Active military members, reservists, veterans, and military spouses can stop into Bruegger’s Bagels for a free medium coffee on Veterans Day.

No purchase is necessary. However, this deal might be valid only at participating Bruegger’s locations, and a valid military ID is probably required.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

(Tucson)

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is having their annual Veterans Day free food deal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. All day, veterans and active duty military get a free order of 10 boneless wings and a side of fries.

This offer is valid at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations and is for dine-in or takeout.

Proof of military service is required, which can include a permanent or temporary military ID card, DD214, or veteran’s card. You may also come wearing your military uniform or bring a photo of you wearing it.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Chili’s

Visit a participating Chili’s on Nov. 11, to get your Veterans Day free meal if you’re a veteran or on active military duty. This offer is available in-restaurant only. You’ll need to show proof of military service to get your Veterans Day free meal.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Cracker Barrel

Veterans can receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store and online (VETSDAY21 promo code) when they make a purchase at Cracker Barrel.

(Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Denny’s

Stop by Denny’s on Nov. 11, and all active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m.-noon. Most Denny’s locations should be participating in this promotion, and you’ll need to bring a valid military ID along with you. This is for dine-in only.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Dunkin’ Donuts

To show their support, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free donuts to active duty military and veterans on Nov. 11. This free Veterans Day donut is limited to one per customer while supplies last and is for dine-in only, but no purchase or military ID is required. It’s possible that not every Dunkin’ Donuts location is participating, so be sure to call ahead to double-check.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Famous Dave’s

The Veterans Day free meal at Famous Dave’s is a Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus one side. This offer is valid all day on Nov. 11, at participating Famous Dave’s locations.

Valid for dine-in or to go. Online ordering is permitted, but the deal is not valid for delivery. Only one meal per veteran or active military person with valid proof of service.

(Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Farmer Boys

If you’re a veteran, stop by a Farmer Boys with your valid ID on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, for a free Big Cheese cheeseburger.

Check with your local Farmer Boys to see if they’re having this deal. The deal is valid in the drive-through, carryout, and via phone orders for all participating locations.

(Las Vegas and Tucson)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Visit a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near you this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to get a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card.

You must be a veteran or active duty military to pick up the card — no purchase necessary, but it can be redeemed by anyone through Nov. 30, 2021.

(Las Vegas and Phoenix)

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is offering a free meal to Veterans and active duty military from 5 p.m. until close on Nov. 11. All Golden Corral locations will be participating, and no identification is required to get your free dinner buffet and beverage.

(Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Another free Veterans Day meal can be had on Nov. 11 at Hurricane Grill & Wings. Veterans and active duty military can stop in to pick from a special menu. This free meal deal cannot be used with any other coupons and requires military ID or another proof of service. Check with your local Hurricane Grill & Wings to see if they’re participating.

(Phoenix)

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military are being offered FREE red, white and blue pancakes on Nov. 11.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Krispy Kreme

Veterans and active-duty military can start their Veterans Day off with a free donut and coffee. No purchase, ID, or coupon is necessary.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

LaMar’s Donuts

Veterans and active military personnel can visit a participating LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee location to get a free donut and 12-ounce coffee on Nov. 11.

No coupon or purchase is necessary, but the offer doesn’t apply to specialty donuts. Just bring military ID or wear your uniform to redeem this free Veterans Day offer.

(Phoenix)

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military members can visit Little Caesars on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for a free $5 Lunch Combo. This Veterans Day free meal includes four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!ô Dish pizza, plus a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

You don’t need a coupon to redeem this free meal for Veterans Day. Just mention this offer and present proof of service, which can include an ID card with a veteran designation, a DD-214 form, or a current military-issued ID card.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is giving away free appetizers and desserts to veterans and active service members who stop in to Longhorn Steakhouse on Nov. 11. Additionally, eligible customers also get 10 percent off their table’s total check.

You’ll need to bring proof of service with you for this freebie such as wearing your uniform or showing Military ID.

(Phoenix and Tucson)

Menchie’s

This is the ninth Veterans Day that Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt has given out a freebie for Veterans Day. Veterans can get the first six-ounces of frozen yogurt for free.

This offer is valid all day long at participating Menchie’s locations, and you need to show military ID to receive this Veterans Day freebie.

(Southern California, Las Vegas and Phoenix)

Nekter

If you’re a veteran or active military member, you can stop in to Nekter’s on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, for a free 16-ounce smoothie or juice.

You can take advantage of this free Veterans Day offer at your local Nekter location, but it’s possible that not all of them are participating, so you might call ahead of time to double-check.

Military ID is required, and add-ons are extra.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a Veterans Day free meal (from a special Veterans Day menu) for all active-duty military and military veterans Nov. 11. You’ll need to verify with Olive Garden that you currently are or used to be in the military. Proof of military service usually includes bringing your military ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, or Veterans Organization Card.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

On The Border

For the ninth year in a row, On The Border is giving veterans and active duty military members a free meal. This year, on Nov. 11, it’s a Pick 2 Combo.

This deal is for dine-in only and you might need to bring military service proof such as a U.S. Uniform Services ID Card, a U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organizations Card, DD214, or Citation/Commendation.

Check with your local On The Border to ensure that they’re participating before you head out.

(Las Vegas and Phoenix)

Outback Steakhouse

Stop into any Outback Steakhouse on Nov. 11, 2021, to get a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product. This offer is for all military personnel that has a military ID.

Every day, Outback Steakhouse also gives out a discount of 10 percent off the total check for nurses, doctors, medical staff, service members, police officers and firefighters, plus military personnel and their immediate family members.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Pilot Flying J

In honor of Veterans Day, a free breakfast combo is available for all U.S. military veterans who visit a Pilot Flying J location from Nov. 9-15. This Veterans Day free food offer includes a free Pilot coffee of any size and one free breakfast offering, such as the french toast sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich. You need the Pilot Flying J app to redeem this offer.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Red Lobster

Active duty military, reserve, and military veterans can stop by a Red Lobster location and get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Valid proof of military service is required to get this free food.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Red Robin

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries, available for dine-in or to-go, starting Nov. 1, to service members. Red Robin Military Royalty members will be eligible to claim the free one-time only offer any day of their choice from Nov. 1-14.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

For Veterans Day, Romano’s Macaroni Grill is offering free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti meals to vets and active military on Nov. 11.

All locations are participating in this offer except Puerto Rico, airport, and international locations. You can get this Veterans Day free meal offer after presenting military ID or some other proof of military service.

(Las Vegas and Phoenix)

Smoothie King

On Veterans Day this year, all members of the military, including veterans, retired, and active military, can get a free, 20-ounce smoothie of their choosing at any participating Smoothie King location. The offer is good only in store.

(Las Vegas)

Starbucks

Starbucks is honoring veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses this year for Veterans Day by offering a free, tall (12-ounce) coffee on Nov. 11. It’s possible that not all U.S. company-operated stores are participating, so be sure to check ahead of time and bring military ID with you to get your free coffee.

(Nationwide)

TCBY

This year for Veterans Day, all vets get their first six-ounces of frozen yogurt absolutely free.

This Veterans Day freebie is valid at participating TCBY locations only, so be sure to call and confirm before you head out. Proof of military service is required.

(Las Vegas)

Texas Roadhouse (Arizona/Nevada)

To celebrate Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at their stores’ parking lots on from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Nov. 11.

They ask that all active, former, or retired military members please have their Military ID or proof of service when driving through to pick up their dinner voucher. Veterans and active military can redeem their dinner vouchers in-store until the end of May 2022. Be sure to call your local Texas Roadhouse for details.

(Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Twin Peaks

Active and retired military members can visit Twin Peaks on Nov. 11, for a complimentary Veterans Day meal. Options include chicken tenders, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, cheeseburger, and the wedge.

(Phoenix)

Village Inn

Village Inn will be giving veterans and active military a free VIB breakfast on Veterans Day. Just be sure to grab your military proof before you head out to the Village Inn near you.

This offer is not valid at all locations, so be sure to check ahead of time. Also, it’s for dine-in and pick-up orders only, gratuity and tax are not included, Supreme items and add-ons are not included, it isn’t valid with any other offers, promotions or discounts, and only one offer is valid per person.

Village Inn also provides a 10 percent military discount all year long.

(Phoenix and Tucson)

Wendy’s

Wendy’s thanks veterans and active military this year with a free small breakfast combo on Nov. 11.

This free meal deal might not be available at all locations, so check with your local Wendy’s before visiting. You’ll need military ID.

(Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel sells millions of hot dogs every year, and for Veterans Day this Nov. 11, eligible customers can have a chili dog and small fries free, plus a small Pepsi. Not all of them may be participating, so be sure to contact your local Wienerschnitzel to double-check.

This Veterans Day free food is for both active military members as well as veterans who can provide military ID or who show up in their military uniform.

(Southern California)

Other discounts

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops doubles their discount to 10 percent (exclusions apply) for military, law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs Nov. 8- 11 (5 percent discount on firearms and ammo) both in-store and online. Valid ID or online verification required to receive the discount. Visit www.basspro.com for locations.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond is giving 25 percent off Nov. 11-14 for Veterans, active duty, Reserves, Guard and Spouses. In store or online.

Dollar General

On Nov. 11, get an 11 percent discount for purchases in-store or online for veterans and active duty military members and their families. Valid at participating locations only.

Grace for Vets Free Car Wash

Veterans and service personnel are being offered a free car wash on Nov. 11, 2021. Grace for Vets is a non-profit organization that has gathered more than 1,500 independent car washes in four countries to offer this service. Visit http://graceforvets.org/veterans to find a location near you.

Target

Target is offering a 10 percent discount from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13 to active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

Sports Clips

On Nov . 11, participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service. Visit www.sportsclips.com to find a location near you.

Great Clips

Veterans and active, inactive, or retired military members can stop into Great Clips for a free haircut on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. If they don’t want a haircut that day, they can get a haircut card that they can redeem through Dec. 10, 2021. Anyone else can stop in to get their haircut on Nov. 11 and receive a free haircut card that they can give to a veteran, which is redeemable through Dec. 10. (Locations in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson).

Home Depot

Home Depot offers a 10 percent discount to all veterans on Nov. 11. Home Depot offers the 10 percent discount year round to active duty and retirees.

Rack Room Shoes

Military personnel and their dependents get a 20 percent discount off their entire purchase in store on Nov. 11. (Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson)