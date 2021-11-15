Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Consigli Construction Co., Inc., Washington, D.C., is awarded a $41,465,054 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of MacDonough Hall, Building 102, at the U.S. Naval Academy. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,465,054 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with nine proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0001).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $20,000,000 cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2307 to fund capital expenditure projects for shipbuilding supplier industrial base efforts in support of the DDG 51 class destroyer program. This modification will fund supplier base efforts to address supply chain fragility to ensure future readiness for the fleet. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by April 2029. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Ace Electronics Defense Systems,* Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., (N0016422DJN07); R2C LLC,* Huntsville, Ala., (N0016422DJN08); Disan Engineering Corp.,* Nowata, Okla., (N0016422DJN09); Valor Defense Solutions Inc.,* Odon, Ind., (N0016422DJN10); American Computer Development Inc.,* Frederick, Md., (N0016422DJN11); and Integrity Defense Services Inc.,* Springville, Ind., (N0016422DJN12), are awarded a combined $11,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the manufacture, test, inspection, and delivery of built-to-print cable harnesses and assemblies for Navy and other Department of Defense projects. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts do not include options, and the total cumulative value of these contracts is not to exceed $11,000,000. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground and Frederick, Md.; Huntsville, Ala.; Nowata, Okla.; and Odon and Springville, Ind., and is expected to be completed by February, 2025. Fiscal 2022 working capital funding in the amount of $6,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with 11 offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity.

Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $10,000,000 cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2305 to fund capital expenditure projects in support of the DDG 51 class destroyer program. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine, and is expected to be completed by December 2028. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded an $8,784,649 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-22-F-U202) under a previously awarded long-term contract (N00383-19-D-U201) for the repair of the turret and sensor-sight in support of the H-60 aircraft. The current delivery order will exceed the original contract total estimated value of $58,777,194. This delivery order brings the new total amount of the contract to $92,084,336. All work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $8,784,649 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Phoenix Management Inc., Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $12,560,787 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable, labor-hour modification (P00013) to previously awarded contract FA6606-19-C-A003 for base operations support services at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. The contract modification provides for an additional 12 months of service. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,364,268 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract including unexercised options is $19,174,181. The 439th Contracting Flight, Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

*Small business