Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Glaxo Smith Kline LLC, Durham, N.C., was awarded a $651,094,500 firm-fixed-price contract for Sotrovimab Therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Durham, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Defense Production Act funds in the amount of $651,094,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W58P05-22-C-0002).

Michels Corp., Milwaukee, Wisc., was awarded a $225,123,951 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a reinforced dune, dune crossovers, and beach fill. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Rockaway, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 11, 2025. Fiscal 2014 civil construction funds in the amount of $225,123,951 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-C-0003).

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., Atlanta, Ga., (W912DY-22-D-0024); Prism Response LLC, Export, Penn., (W912DY-22-D-0034); and BSC-ESA JV LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912DY-22-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for demolition and abatement of excess facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Fla., was awarded an $84,417,417 firm-fixed-price contract for the design, bid and build of a construction project. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Israel, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 21, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $84,417,417 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wiesbaden, Germany, is the contracting activity (W912GB-22-C-0003).

DBOC JV,* Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $49,777,854 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0004).

U.S. Navy

D Square Construction LLC,* Tucson, Ariz., (N62478-22-D-4000); Dawson Technical Inc.,* Irvine, Calif., (N62478-22-D-4001); Environet Inc.,* Kamuela, Hawaii (N62478-22-D-4002); Glen/Mar-Hensel Phelps JV,* Clackamas, Ore., (N62478-22-D-4003); Insight Pacific LLC,* Brea, California (N62478-22-D-4004); and Su-Mo Builders Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-22-D-4005), are awarded a maximum-combined-value $499,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award design-build/design-bid-build construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of responsibility (AOR). These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. No task orders are being issued at this time. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in Hawaii and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with 14 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $71,925,870 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification (P00003) to an order (N0001921F0030) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification exercises options to procure 15 Nacelle improvements kits, rotatable pool components and interim spares. Additionally, this modification provides for the installation of eight kits in conjunction with conversion area harness, electrical wiring interconnect system assessments, sustaining engineering, and over and above requirements for the CV-22 fleet aircraft. Work will be performed in Amarillo, Texas (53 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); and Ridley Park, Penn., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $71,925,870 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $31,000,000 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00024-22-F-4301) against Naval Sea Systems Command multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-16-D-4300) for the Historic Ship (HS) Nautilus (SSN 571) preservation availability. Work will be performed at the Naval Submarine Base New London in New London County, Conn., and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fair opportunity to compete for this effort was provided to all contract holders. General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. was the only offeror who provided a proposal for this effort. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., doing business as BAE Systems, Rockville, Md., is awarded a $17,440,229 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00021) under a previously awarded contract (N00604-19-C-4001) to exercise Option Year Three for the operation and maintenance of Navy communication, electronic, and computer systems. The contract included a 12-month base period and four one-year option periods. The exercise of this option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $63,187,185, and if all options are exercised, it will bring the total estimated value to $80,149,463. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii (94 percent); and Geraldton, Australia (6 percent). Work will begin December 2021 and is expected to be completed by November 2022; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by November 2023. Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,730,921 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a full and open, unrestricted basis with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Regional Contracting Department, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Eastern Research Group Inc., Chantilly, Va., is awarded an $8,095,831 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative, and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Lexington, Mass., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funding of $500 dollars will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-22-D-0003).

Defense Logistics Agency

Avon Protection Systems Inc., Cadillac, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $17,495,900 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for clear protective lens outserts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a Nov. 16, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8EG-22-D-0002).

Knox County Association for Remarkable Citizens,** Vincennes, Ind., has been awarded a $12,234,023 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-N140) with two one-year option periods for the GEN III, Layer II, Mid-Weight Undershirt. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Nov. 24, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

* Small business

**Mandatory Source