Headlines — November 17

News

Iran resumes production of nuclear-program parts, diplomats say

The resumption at a site the U.N.’s atomic energy agency has been unable to monitor or gain access to for months presents a new challenge for the Biden administration as it prepares for nuclear talks.

EU to aim for rapid deployment force without U.S. help by 2025, document says

The European Union is considering a joint military force of up to 5,000 troops by 2025 to intervene in a range of crises and without relying on the United States, according to a draft plan.

U.S., Poland discuss Belarus migrants, Russian aggression

Top U.S. and Polish diplomats condemned the treatment of migrants by the Belarusian government in a telephone call on Saturday, the State Department said and expressed support for Ukraine against Russian military aggression.

Business

Bath Iron Works starts building latest Arleigh Burke destroyer for Navy

The cutting of steel at the shipyard’s Brunswick fabrication facility on Nov. 16 marked the start of construction on the USS Quentin Walsh.

Rebuild U.S. manufacturing in these four steps, says Reagan task force

A new report from a Ronald Reagan Institute task force aimed at revitalizing U.S. manufacturing to compete with China recommends reskilling workers using federal education grants, investing in sectors vital to national security, and boosting tech development with allies.

Edge Group’s CEO talks drone swarms, 3D printing, and export plans

Edge is only 2 years old, but its CEO, Faisal Al Bannai, says the business as achieved several milestones, including in autonomous technology, electronic warfare, and smart weapons.

Eurosam unveils new SAMP/T air defense variant at Dubai Airshow

The European consortium of Thales and MBDA unveiled its new long-range, ground-based air defense system, SAMP/T NG, the updated variant of the SAMP/T already in service with the Italian Army and the French Air and Space Force.

AIA president says industry is still seeing ‘the impact of COVID even 18 months later’

Though the aerospace sector is working to recover, with the first airshow here in two years, not all companies are moving at the same pace, according to the head of the Aerospace Industries Association.

India removes Leonardo from list of banned companies

India on Nov. 12 lifted a ban on the Italian firm Leonardo from doing business with the Ministry of Defence.

Saudi Arabia has no interest in the S-400, says Russian industry official

Saudi Arabia is no longer considering purchasing the Russian S-400 air defense system following the kingdom’s deal for an American alternative.



Defense

U.S. Army likely to field DOD’s first hypersonic weapons in next ‘year or two’

The first battle-ready U.S. hypersonic weapon will be fielded within a year or two by the Army, and the Navy is not far behind, according to the Department of Defense official overseeing research into the emerging and disruptive technology.

Rising costs for troops’ pay and benefits could hurt military readiness, experts warn

Former defense officials say military leaders and lawmakers need to start discussing changes now to see financial benefits in coming years.

U.S., Japanese ships hold anti-submarine warfare drills in the South China Sea

Japanese and U.S. fleets met this week for a first-ever anti-submarine warfare exercise in the South China Sea, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force said today.

Veterans

One vet wins big, another loses in 3M military earplugs lawsuits

A federal jury awarded an Army soldier from Texas $13 million on Nov. 15 for hearing damage he alleges was caused by ineffective, faulty earplugs made by 3M.

Shameful for America’: Two Latino Vietnam veterans fight deportation

The PBS documentary “American Exile” follows two brothers, both Vietnam veterans in their 70s, as they fight to stay in the only country they have ever known.