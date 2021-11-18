The November 2021 Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 20.

This month features the Build-A-Plane Students from Tehachapi, and the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.

Please bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive. The goal? To fill a California Highway Patrol car with toys! The CHiPs Toy Drive make the holidays a little brighter for the children in our local community of Mojave!

The Build-A-Plane presentation starts at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room.

Meghan Salzman, Build-A-Plane student, will give a presentation about how being a part of this unique program changed her life and direction! She found it to be a character building experience and is now pursuing an mechanical engineering degree at Bakersfield College and is no longer that shy person she once was. She now accepts leadership roles and learned the value of applying herself in all aspects of life, including her school work. Come and hear a real success story and be ready to be inspired!

There will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m. Make sure you wear a hat and sunscreen. This event is kid friendly.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware, Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth, CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org, or visit the Facebook page.