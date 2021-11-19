Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

BAE Systems Inc., Wayne, N.J., (P00007/FA872618D0004); The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, Calif., (P00007/FA872618D0006); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (P00007/FA872618D0008); Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, Calif., (P00008/FA872618D0012); L3 Technologies, Salt Lake City, Utah (P00007/FA872618D0010); Lockheed Martin Corp., King of Prussia, Penn., (P00007/FA872618D0007); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., (P00010/FA872618D0005); Raytheon Corp., Marlborough, Mass., (P00007/FA872618D0009); and Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa (P00006/FA872618D0011), were awarded a combined $2,399,000,000 modification to the existing multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts listed above, comprised of firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-firm, and cost reimbursable contract line items. The modification provides for the establishment of production and sustainment contract line items to allow the Department of the Air Force to streamline prototype development, production and sustainment into a single effort to be competed under fair opportunity procedures. Work will be performed in Wayne, N.J., Huntington Beach, Calif., McLean, Va., San Diego, Calif., Salt Lake City, Utah, King of Prussia, Penn., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, dependent on the winner of each fair opportunity competition, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 9, 2028. All funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. The Quick Reaction Branch, Aerial Network Division, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Missile Systems Division, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded an $18,982,981 modification (P00014) to exercise the third option year to previously awarded contract FA8675-19-C-0004 for High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM) Targeting System (HTS) contractor logistics support services. The contract modification provides for depot repairs and sustainment activities. Work will be performed at Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $82,786,160. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,982,981 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, McLean, Va., has been awarded a $7,754,345 Labor-Hour Task Order for LevelUP Cybersecurity. The task order provides for the development and sustainment of the Unified Platform system in support of cyberspace operations. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 23, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which six offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $531,900 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-22-F-0002).

U.S. Army

Southwind Construction, Edmond, Okla., was awarded a $19,748,129 firm-fixed-price contract for replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, water lines and supports; exterior personnel and roll-up doors; and the fire protection system as well as upgrading direct digital controls on the front end of the virtual local area network. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Sheppard Air Base, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 17, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $19,748,129 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity (W912BV-22-C-0002).

Escal Institute of Advanced Technologies Inc., North Bethesda, Md., was awarded a $9,632,000 modification (P00006) to contract W911S0-19-D-0009 for training and certifications in cybersecurity. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 5, 2023. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Gordon, Ga., is the contracting activity (W911S0-19-D-0009).

CORRECTION: The Nov. 16, 2021, announcement of a $651,094,500 contract award to Glaxo Smith Kline LLC, Durham, North Carolina, for Sotrovimab Therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19, included an incorrect source of funding. The award was made on behalf of the Department of Health & Human Services with CARES Act funds that were obligated at the time of the award. All other information in the announcement is correct.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a not-to-exceed $18,977,821 fixed-price-incentive-fee, undefinitized modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to provide delivery and installation of a multispectral database and delivery of crypto ignition keys in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter in support of the Air Force and the government of the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Madison, Wisc., (80 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,488,500; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $821 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Systems Application and Technologies Inc.,* Upper Marlboro, Md., was awarded a $16,812,466 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort, cost reimbursable modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (N0042119C0023). This modification exercises an option to provide continued support services to the Naval Air System Command Prototyping, Instrumentation, and Experimentation Department. These services include designing, developing, procuring, building, installing, testing and evaluating, calibrating, modifying, operating and maintaining instrumentation on various aircraft and uninstalled engines for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,857,500 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $15,896,254 modification (P00006) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0535) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to procure seven retrofit advanced radar processor systems for the E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (54 percent); and Andover, Mass., (46 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,896,254 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $10,842,839 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2229 to procure shore based spares for the USNS John Lewis T-AO class oiler program. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,842,839 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Bath, Detachment San Diego, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Crew Training International Inc., Memphis, Tenn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $9,704,317 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract. This contract provides in-country pilot and maintainer training, as well as aircraft maintenance for the AH-1Z program in support of the government of Bahrain. Work will be performed in Sakhir, Bahrain, and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,127,962 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0024).

* Small business