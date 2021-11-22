Aerotech News Digital Edition – November 5, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the November 5th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Our editorial focus this week is Veterans Day, coming up on Thurs., Nov. 11. Veterans Day 2021 carries special significance, as it also marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery in our nation’s capital. We hope you will take the opportunity to observe this holiday by gathering at one of the commemorative events taking place in various locations throughout the Aerospace Valley. In these challenging times, America remains a symbol of freedom and opportunity throughout the world. Let’s take advantage of Veterans Day as an opportunity to express gratitude and give thanks, as we move into the fall and winter holiday season.

Here are some highlights from this week’s Aerotech News:

