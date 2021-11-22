Headlines — November 22

News

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine by late January

Russia is building toward the ability to carry out an attack on Ukraine, the head of its defense intelligence agency told Military Times.

U.S. defense chief vows to counter Iran in a visit to Bahrain

America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast.

Taliban is no ‘partner,’ says top U.S. Special Ops commander

After withdrawing, the U.S. must rely on other Afghans and foreign governments for intelligence to track and target ISIS-K.

China is too far away from NATO to be called an adversary, says top alliance general

NATO will not label China as an adversary in its next strategy document in part because it is too far away from the alliance’s sphere of interest, but members must still try to match its technological progress, according to the chair of NATO’s Military Committee.

Business

Texas man schemed to sell Chinese-made military gear to U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Air Force, and National Guard

Tanner Jackson, 32, of Celeste, Texas, schemed to sell Chinese-made military equipment to the U.S. Department of State and other federal entities, including the Air Force and various Army National Guard units.

Huntington Ingalls CEO: We’re not enforcing vaccine mandate

Huntington Ingalls Industries says it is not forcing out employees who refuse the coronavirus vaccine, putting a major Pentagon contractor at the forefront of a battle over the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. DoD is still evaluating a contract ceiling for the JWCC but projects it to be in the multibillion-dollar range.

Israel’s Elbit, Roboteam unveil “Rook” ground robot

Elbit Systems and Roboteam in Israel have announced “Rook,” a new unmanned ground vehicle.

DOD identifies companies to bid on its new cloud effort

The Department of Defense Friday issued solicitations to Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle to bid on its next major cloud initiative, the replacement for the controversial Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract.

Here’s the three companies selected to design hypersonic missile interceptors for MDA

The Missile Defense Agency has chosen Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense to design the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) for regional hypersonic missile defense, the agency announced Nov. 19.

Niger becomes first foreign customer of Turkey’s Hurkus aircraft

Niger has become the first foreign customer of the Hurkus trainer aircraft, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries.



Here’s what stood out at the 2021 Dubai Airshow

The first Dubai Airshow since the coronavirus pandemic began has concluded. The event, which ran Nov. 14-18, was dominated by unmanned systems, particularly combat drones.

Taiwan commissions first upgraded F-16 fighter wing

Taiwan officially commissioned its upgraded Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-role fighter jets into service, with a ceremony at an airbase on its west coast on Nov. 17.

Defense

Pentagon must deal with the Oklahoma National Guard vaccine revolt

On Nov. 17, a defense official told reporters that the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is one of the conditions that National Guard troops must meet in order to maintain their federal recognition, but he indicated the Defense Department is not enthusiastic about exacting a penalty on Guardsmen who refuse to get vaccinated.

Senate pushes action on a defense bill to after Thanksgiving

The Senate on Nov. 19 pushed off further action on its annual defense policy bill until after the Thanksgiving break, having failed to strike a deal on which amendments will get votes.

Kennedy carrier cannibalized to ensure USS Gerald R. Ford is ready to go next year

Officials said the effort was due to the lack of a spare parts supply system for the next-generation carriers, but some wonder why the Navy didn’t have this sorted out already.

Veterans

Benefits for cancers believed caused by burn pit exposure likely won’t start before summer 2022

VA has begun a 90-day review of rare cancers believed linked to burn pit exposure.

VA gets $5 billion boost to fix problems in House social spending bill

The Department of Veterans Affairs would get about $5 billion to update aging facilities, lease more medical buildings, add residents to its medical staff and more under a major social spending bill passed Nov. 19 by the House.