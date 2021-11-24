Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Advanced IT Concepts Inc.,* Winter Springs, Fla., (W9128Z-22-D-0004); Teksynap Corp.,* Reston, Va., (W9128Z-22-D-0005); and M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Va., (W9128Z-22-D-0006), will compete for each order of the $800,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for information systems engineering and information technology support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $478,598,908 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development of Hypersonic Thermal Protection System prototypes, support materials research, and novel inspection and acceptance criteria. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 18, 2027. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $478,598,908 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W50RAJ-22-9-0001).

Taylor Defense Products LLC, Louisville, Miss., was awarded a $261,753,327 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial cranes with minor military modifications. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 18, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0013).

Bowhead Total Enterprise Solutions LLC,* Springfield, Va., was awarded a $249,000,000 cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for internal and external program management, administrative, network, and information technology support. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 18, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-D-0040).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $23,960,964 modification (P00010) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0031 for maintenance training and procedural technical assistance to the Kuwait Land Force. Work will be performed in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $23,960,964 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $584,835,834 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (PZ0057) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope to provide system integration engineering for the development of new ASQ-239 electronic warfare/counter measure hardware in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H., (66 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (27.5 percent); Linthicum Heights, Md., (5 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent); and Balderstone, Lancashire, United Kingdom (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $33,934,533; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,934,532; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $14,949,980 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded an $113,694,258 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action for long lead time material (LLTM) in support of one amphibious assault ship (general purpose) replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Ship (LHA 9). This action will be the sixth increment of LLTM awarded to HII under contract N00024-20-C-2437 executed on April 30, 2020. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (64 percent); Montville, N.J., (7 percent); Mobile, Ala., (5 percent); Tulsa, Okla., (5 percent); High Ridge, Mo., (5 percent); Blaine, Wash., (4 percent); Pittsburgh, Penn., (4 percent); Thomaston, Conn., (3 percent); and Ayer, Mass., (3 percent). Work is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $85,270,693 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The obligation amount represents 75 percent of the not-to-exceed price, in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 217.7404-4, limitations on obligations. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2437).

Kellogg Brown and Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a $71,467,204 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to exercise Option Four under previously-awarded contract N62470-17-D-4012 for base operations support services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti; Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti; and Camp Simba, Kenya. Award of this option brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $340,659,008. Work will be performed in Djibouti City, Djibouti (81 percent); Manda Bay, Kenya (15 percent); and Chabelley, Djibouti (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force); and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (National Security Agency) funds in the amount of $8,910,005 for recurring work will be obligated on the first task order to be issued during the option period and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., is awarded a $43,009,838 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort and cost task order to provide production, engineering, and fielding support for the integration of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems on multiple vehicle platforms for the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Land Systems Integration Division. The task order includes a 12-month base period, plus two six-month option periods. The option periods, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this task order to an estimated $86,613,406. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Army); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Army); fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,781,002 will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Army); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Army); and fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., (94 percent); Alamogordo, N.M., (1 percent); Kuwait City, Kuwait (1 percent); Doha, Qatar (1 percent); Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (1 percent); and various locations below one percent (2 percent), and is to be completed in November 2022. If options are exercised, work could continue until November 2023. This sole source task order was not competitively procured in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.505(b)(2)(i)(B), only one awardee is capable of providing the supplies or services at the level of quality required because the supplies or services ordered are unique or highly specialized. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $31,772,325 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2114 for reactor plant planning yard support for nuclear-powered submarines and support yard for the Navyís moored training ships. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (92 percent); and Charleston, S.C., (8 percent). Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $21,201,454 modification (P00309) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001906C0081). This modification increases scope and provides aircraft maintenance in support of the CH-53K data transfer unit and defensive electronic countermeasure system replacement phase three flight test. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (78 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., (11 percent); and Hot Springs, Va., (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications to the contract. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price other transaction prototype award with a total value of $20,968,584 through the Missile Defense Agencyís authority under 10 U.S. Code ß 2371b. This prototype award was competitively solicited through the Enhanced Hypersonic Defense Broad Agency Announcement with Glide Phase Interceptor Special Topic, HQ0851-21-S-0001. Under this award, the performer will further develop and refine their concept. The work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of September 2022. Research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0851-22-9-0003).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, Calif., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price other transaction prototype award with a total value of $20,938,788 through the Missile Defense Agencyís authority under 10 U.S. Code ß 2371b. This prototype award was competitively solicited through the Enhanced Hypersonic Defense Broad Agency Announcement with Glide Phase Interceptor Special Topic, HQ0851-21-S-0001. Under this award, the performer will further develop and refine their concept. The work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., Huntsville, Ala., and Valley Forge, Penn., with an estimated completion date of September 2022. Research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0851-22-9-0001).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chandler, Ariz., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price other transaction prototype award with a total value of $18,957,035 through the Missile Defense Agencyís authority under 10 U.S. Code ß 2371b. This prototype award was competitively solicited through the Enhanced Hypersonic Defense Broad Agency Announcement with Glide Phase Interceptor Special Topic, HQ0851-21-S-0001. Under this award, the performer will further develop and refine their concept. The work will be performed in Chandler, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of September 2022. Research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0851-22-9-0002).

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $9,100,980 option exercise modification (P00014) to previously awarded contract FA8823-20-C-0001 for the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation. This contract modification provides for the exercise of WGS systems engineering and sustainment support. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $2,275,245 is being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $27,954,710. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.

*Small business