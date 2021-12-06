Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $90,882,545 sole-source, hybrid (cost-plus-incentive-fee/cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract modification (P00016) under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO Contract HQ085121C0001. This modification extends performance and expands Aegis FMS in-scope work under existing contract line item numbers. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J. The period of performance is from time of award through April 30, 2023. The total value of the contract increases from $151,141,394 to $242,023,939. Case JA-P-NCO funds in the amount of $47,256,461 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $77,847,256 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001921C0040). This modification adds scope to provide for the integration of indigenous weapons into an F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air system for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. FMS customer funds in the amount of $77,847,256 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, El Segundo, Calif., is awarded a $71,446,885 level-of-effort modification (P00011) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6893619D0001). This modification increases the ceiling to provide continued development of the F/A-18/EA-18G sensor system software and hardware, to include updates, improvements and enhancements of tactical capabilities, sensor instrumentation, and instrumentation interfaces in support of anti-surface warfare technical baseline and the Built-in Test Stability System Anomaly Report efforts that support current, fielded F/A-18 software blocks. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (80 percent); China Lake, Calif., (10 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (5 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $35,650,030 cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded delivery order N00024-21-F-6206 under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 to exercise options for the procurement of submarine new construction kits, equipment, and installation. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,392,000 (63 percent); fiscal 2022 national sea-based deterrence funds in the amount of $10,429,946 (29 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,828,084 (8 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Tampa Microwave LLC, Clearwater, Fla., received a ceiling increase modification in the amount of $62,100,000 to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92401-18-D-0005) to allow for the continued purchase of SDN-L terminals, ancillary equipment, and spares in support of Special Operations Forces (SOF) Deployable Node (SDN) satellite communications systems. This modification raises the contract ceiling to $132,100,000. The contract modification was awarded through other than full and open competition under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and is funded with both operational and maintenance; and procurement, funds of multiple fiscal years over the life of the contract as appropriate. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $28,470,853 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00030) to previously awarded contract FA8634-18-C-2698 for F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCPII) interim contractor support. This contract action provides for support of the integration of ADCPII systems into the F-15 platform. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo.; Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom; and multiple continental U.S. operating locations, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $20,981,460; and fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $7,489,393 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Materiels Engineering and Technical Support Services, Westerville, Ohio, has been awarded a $16,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development to evaluate and mature emerging decontamination chemistries and methods against stringent aircraft material-compatibility requirements. The contract also provides for test methods and verification tools to validate decontamination on aircraft materials and ensure aircraft hardness and survivability. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $445,000 will be obligated under the initial Task Order. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-F-6302)

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded a $15,583,203 modification (P000018) to previously awarded contract FA2860-19-C-0005 for rotary wing maintenance. The modification provides for helicopter maintenance of aircraft assigned to the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington. This modification exercises Option Period Three and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,013,503 are being obligated at the time of award, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $55,473,948. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity.

Segers Aero Co., Fairhope, Ala., has been awarded a $9,598,569 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for the establishment of the T-56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility. The contract provides for training for the maintenance, repair and overhaul repairs of the T-56 engine. Work will be performed in Fairhope, Ala., and Clark Air Force Base, Pampanga, Philippines, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. This award is the result of an international agreement that was source directed in which one bid was received and is 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS). FMS funds in the amount of $374,629 are being obligated at the time of award under task order FA8124-22-F-0005. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8124-22-D-0005).

U.S. Army

CloudJuncxion Inc.,* Bridgewater, N.J., was awarded a $9,890,121 firm-fixed-price contract to develop a bandwidth virtualization prototype. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 2, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGU-22-D-0001).

*Small business