Aerotech News Digital Edition – November 19, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the November 17th issue of Aerotech News and Review! This week we have some very special photo and story content for you, as we present our coverage of various Veterans Day observances held last week in our community. With the multitude of holiday observances, it’s not possible to participate in them all (unless you can fly from Palmdale to Mojave at the speed of sound) — but the small but mighty staff at Aerotech News executed a successful “divide and conquer” strategy, and we’ve got you covered! Whatever you missed, you can find it here, in this week’s edition of Aerotech! Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.
Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:
Celebrating Veterans Day, and honoring AV’s own Jerry Lawrence: page 2
Photo feature: Lancaster Cemetery honors our nation’s veterans: page 3
Veterans Day at Legacy Park in Mojave: page 4
Jesse Jacobs: USAF veteran and experimental test pilot: page 7
“On This Date
” photo feature: Vought V-173 “Flying Pancake”, Hiller X-18 V/STOL first flight and more: page 12
All this and much more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning November 17th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com
All this and much more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning November 17th.
Aerospace Valley holds our military veterans in highest esteem, and the opportunity to honor their service and sacrifice is a privilege not taken lightly.
