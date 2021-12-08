Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $507,423,423 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-16-C-2106 for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (71 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (29 percent). Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $507,423,423 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

AMENTUM Services Inc., Germantown, Md., was awarded a $461,792,969 cost-plus-award-fee, cost reimbursement, and firm-fixed-price contract for the operation and maintenance of the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC). Work will be performed on Andros Island, Commonwealth of the Bahamas (64 percent); and West Palm Beach, Fla., (36 percent), and work will continue through December 2031 with all options exercised. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation, Navy in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website with six offers received in response to solicitation number N66604-18-R-0881. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport Division, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-22-C-0102).

Wunderman Thompson, Atlanta, Ga., is awarded a $115,324,360 modification (P00022) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract M95494-19-C-0020. This modification exercises Option Period Two to furnish supplies and services to enhance Marine Corps recruiting efforts. These services include a full range of services from the development of a tactical advertising strategy to the production of a wide-range of advertising formats (e.g., TV, radio, print media, internet, and direct marketing). Work will be performed in Atlanta, Ga., with an expected completion date of December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $115,324,360 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command Contracting Office, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $35,288,184 firm-fixed-price contract to procure long lead items for full-rate production, Lot 7, CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,288,184 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0004).

Raytheon Co., Goleta, Calif., is awarded a $30,981,359 long-term, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for the repair of three ALE-50 towed decoy system components in support of the F/A-18E/F aircraft. The contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Forest, Miss., (75 percent); and Goleta, Calif., (25 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $6,307,158 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-T501).

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Greenlawn, N.Y., is awarded a $17,902,175 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0008). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 283 Mode 5 capable AN/APX-117A/118A/123A(V) Common Identification Friend or Foe Digital Transponder Systems and associated shop replaceable assemblies in support of fixed and rotary winged aircraft for the Navy, Army and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, N.Y., (85 percent); and Austin, Texas (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

DCX-CHOL Enterprises,* Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $12,414,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N6339421C0002 for the manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of Module Electronics Box and Hazard Electronics Box units in support of the Vertical Launch System. Work will be performed in Los Angeles, Calif., and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,674,000 (54 percent); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $5,740,000 (46 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded an $11,647,645 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00003) to a previously awarded and announced contract N00030-22-C-6001 to provide support services for the U.S. Trident II D5 Strategic Weapon Systems program, Attack Weapon System program, and the Nuclear Weapon Security program. Performance will be located at Rockville, Md., (91.4 percent); Groton, Conn., (4.4 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (2.2 percent); and Saint Maryís, Ga., (2 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 ship construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,137,816 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-22-C-6001).

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., is awarded a $9,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost modification to previously awarded contract N0002419C5200 to exercise options and incrementally fund existing contract line items for design agent and engineering services to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (84 percent); and the governments of Australia (8 percent) and Japan (8 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., (70 percent); and Largo, Fla., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,792,000 (76 percent); FMS Australia funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (8 percent); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (8 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $400,000 (3 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $352,000 (2 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $269,400 (2 percent); and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $69,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $738,400 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

FOAMTEC International LLC, Woodway, Texas, has been awarded an $18,388,779 contract for domestic capacity expansion of the production of foam-tipped swabs for the Department of Health and Human Services in care of the Joint Acquisition Task Force. This contract provides for the increase of domestic production to up to 40 million foam-tipped swabs per month in support of domestic COVID-19 testing. Work will be performed in Woodway, Texas, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive Commercial Solutions Opening. Fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $18,388,779 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8529-22-C-0001).



CAE USA, Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a $10,186,946 modification (P00038) to previously awarded contract FA8621-15-C-6309 for the Airborne Warning and Control System Flight Crew Trainer. The contract modification is for the exercise of the seventh option year under the basic contract. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,663,500 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $86,610,480. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a $9,800,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed price and cost-reimbursable line items for computational and experimental chemistry and computer modeling support. This contract provides for scientific and technical research and development in computational chemistry for determining reaction rates for key chemical reactions, computer modeling, atmospheric chemistry modeling, and atmospheric emissions pollution modeling. Work will be performed in Columbus, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 7, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $50,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management, and Integration Center, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA7022-22-D-0003).

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

iWorks Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $17,020,185.24 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract HS002121C0002 to exercise an option for continued services for seamlessly vetting personnel for access, preserving the adjudicative decision, and identifying and mitigating insider threat risk for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). Work will be performed in and around Fort George G. Meade, Md.. This option period will be funded with fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. The period of performance for this option is Jan. 5, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. This contract modification brings the cumulative value of this contract to $33,706,325. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

American Water Operations and Maintenance LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $14,540,472 modification (P00088) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-14-C-8292) with no option periods for the ownership, operation, and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a Nov. 25, 2064, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2065 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

International Enterprises Inc., Talladega, Alabama, has been awarded a maximum $8,520,060 firm-fixed-price definitive contract for spare parts supporting the F-16 Heads-Up Display, Electrical Module Assembly. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 32-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Alabama, with an Aug. 6, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force and Foreign Military Sales to Taiwan. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Ogden, Utah (SPRHA4-22-C-0002).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Chenega Infinity LLC,* Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $9,085,775 modification (P00010) to previously awarded contract HR001118C0151 for physical security support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $37,503,446 from $28,417,671. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an expected completion date of December 2022. Fiscal 22 research and development funds in the amount of $2,007,150 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business