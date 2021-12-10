Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

ASRC Federal Space & Defense LLC, Beltsville, Md., has been awarded a $225,500,000 ceiling cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Rocket Systems Launch Program Mission Assurance. This contract provides for systems engineering, risk management, technical analysis, independent verification and validation, and quality assurance for launch missions, and planning and analysis for logistics concerns such as motor/component sustainment, aging surveillance, motor refurbishment, booster build, booster test, transportation/handling, and system integration. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and if all options are exercised, is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with three bids received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $277,414 will be obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA8818-22-D-0001).

U.S. Navy

Baker – AECOM Environmental Compliance JV, Moon Township, Penn., is awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering (A-E) contract (N62470-22-D-2007) for A-E services at Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense (DOD) installations and federal agencies. The work to be performed provides for the preparation of studies, plans, specifications, design, reports, cost estimates, and all associated engineering services in support of Navy and other DOD environmental compliance programs. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of December 2026. Initial task order is being awarded at $6,161,260 for 2022 regulatory compliance and best management testing in support of Defense Logistics Agency, Energy fuel facilities. Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of operations, including, but not limited to California (30 percent); Washington, D.C. (14 percent); Virginia (10 percent); Japan/British Indian Ocean Territory (9 percent); Florida (8 percent); Texas (4 percent); Maryland (4 percent); Georgia (4 percent); Europe (4 percent); Hawaii (3 percent); and the rest of the U.S. and other countries (10 percent). Work for this task order is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2022 working capital (DOD) contract funds in the amount of $6,161,260 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, Navy. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with three proposals received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Solpac Construction Inc., doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Co., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $12,980,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247322F4109) under a multiple award construction contract (N62473-18-D-5855) for the seismic rehabilitation of Building 2, South Clinic, at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The work to be performed provide for construction for the modification and remodel by upgrading the clinic with seismic dampers throughout the building structure. The task order also contains one unexercised option which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $20,970,000. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program contract funds in the amount of $12,980,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded an $8,235,824 fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6201 to exercise options for production of the Next Generation Electronic Warfare Tactical Upgrade Version 2 systems. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); and Charleroi, Penn., (35 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,235,824 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rochester, N.Y., was awarded a $45,840,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price contract (H9224122D0003) for development to integrate the AN/PRC-160 high frequency manpack radio in the MH-47 and MH-60 aircraft. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $6,250,000 for Aircraft Interface Backplane production and software modifications are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Rochester, New York. This contract is a non-competitive award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business