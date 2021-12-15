Headlines — December 15

News

Thousands of Afghan allies, families still trapped under Taliban control

Thousands of Afghans who assisted the United States government and military during the two-decade-long war against the Taliban are still stuck in the country — along with thousands more of their family members, advocates tell The Post.

Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished

A hellfire missile had slammed into a car belonging to Zemerai Ahmadi, killing him and nine relatives, including seven children, in the chaotic final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

China targeted Taipei’s allies while the U.S. hosted democracy summit -Taiwan foreign minister

Nicaragua’s decision last week to cut ties with Taiwan was part of a deliberate move by China to target the island’s diplomatic allies after it was excluded from a democracy summit hosted by Washington, Taiwan’s foreign minister said on Dec. 14.

Business

Pentagon stops implementing vaccine mandate for defense contractors

A Pentagon spokeswoman says the department has stopped implementing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Anduril boss: In an era of strategic competition, we need artificially intelligent systems

With the resurgence of great power, competition has come the resurgence of defense technology.

Huntington Ingalls CEO: Prepare for the next generation of national defense innovators

Nearly a decade ago, the Council on Foreign Relations made a statement that became etched in my mind: that human capital will determine power in the current century, and the failure to produce that capital will undermine America’s national security.

Pentagon watchdog: the U.S. should insist TransDigm refund $20 million in ‘excess profit’

A new report from the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General recommends the department seek a refund of at least $20.8 million from TransDigm, a company long under fire for what Defense Department officials say is a pattern of collecting “excess profit.”

U.S. military looking to build lasting relationships with commercial space industry

The U.S. military wants to buy more products and services from commercial space companies. This is easier said than done, however, as the Pentagon is still trying to figure out how to work with the new space sector and attract suppliers that have not traditionally pursued government contracts, officials said Dec. 14 at a TechCrunch space industry conference.

Lockheed to offer ‘competitive pricing’ on T-50-derived advanced fighter trainer

Lockheed Martin will offer a variant of its T-50A in the competition to build the Air Force’s new tactical fighter trainer rather than a clean-sheet design, the company said Dec. 14, insisting it will achieve “competitive pricing” with the aircraft.

Kuwait gets its first two Eurofighters

The first two of 28 Eurofighters ordered by Kuwait have been delivered to the Gulf state, Italyís Leonardo announced on Dec. 14.

Defense

U.S. Army assigns data, tactical cloud experiments to multidomain task forces

The U.S. Army’s multidomain task forces will serve as primary test beds for the service’s emerging data and cloud initiatives, top service officials told reporters.

Air Force releases first doctrine note on agile combat employment

The Air Force announced the release of its first doctrine publication on agile combat employment on Dec. 14, laying out its core frameworks and concepts as the service looks to codify and develop the new operational approach.