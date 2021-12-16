Wreaths Across America coming to Lancaster Cemetery

The annual Wreaths Across America event will take place at the Lancaster Cemetery on Dec. 18.

There will be a brief ceremony at 9 a.m., and at about 9:30 a.m., volunteers will start placing the wreaths. The Patriot Guard Riders/American Legion Riders will be on hand at 8:45 a.m. to form a flag line.

Wreaths are sponsored by the local community at a cost of $15 per wreath.

There are currently 1,058 veterans interred at the Lancaster Cemetery.

For more information, call 661-942-6110, or visit https://lancastercemetery.net.