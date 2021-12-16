fbpx
Local

Wreaths Across America coming to Lancaster Cemetery

by Aerotech News & Review
Austin Rybal(cq), 6, of Palmdale places a wreath on the tombstone of a military veteran at Lancaster Cemetery in Lancaster California, Saturday. Rybal joined his parents along with hundreds of volunteers participating in the Wreaths Across America program that placed decorative holiday wreaths on the nearly 1000 veterans buried at the the cemetery. photo by Evelyn Kristo Dec 14,2018

The annual Wreaths Across America event will take place at the Lancaster Cemetery on Dec. 18.

There will be a brief ceremony at 9 a.m., and at about 9:30 a.m., volunteers will start placing the wreaths. The Patriot Guard Riders/American Legion Riders will be on hand at 8:45 a.m. to form a flag line.

Wreaths are sponsored by the local community at a cost of $15 per wreath.

There are currently 1,058 veterans interred at the Lancaster Cemetery.

For more information, call 661-942-6110, or visit https://lancastercemetery.net.

