Headlines — December 20

News

Hidden Pentagon records reveal patterns of failure in deadly airstrikes

The trove of documents — the military’s own confidential assessments of more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties, obtained by The New York Times — lays bare how the air war has been marked by deeply flawed intelligence, rushed and often imprecise targeting, and the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, a sharp contrast to the American government’s image of war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs.

Iraq’s Green Zone struck by rockets days after US ends combat role

Two rockets struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy, causing property damage but no casualties, Iraq’s military said early Dec. 19.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Moscow wants the U.S. to start talks immediately on the proposals in Geneva.

NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says

NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance’s military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Dec. 19 on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack.

Business

Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for employees

Boeing on Dec. 17 announced that it had suspended its requirement for U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

US Space Force awards $67M deal to Raytheon to test prototype weather satellite

The U.S. Space Force has awarded Raytheon Technologies a $67 million contract to test a prototype weather system the company designed for the service, the American firm announced Dec. 15.

German proposal for an EU arms-export regime faces uphill battle

The new German government’s focus on a common arms-export policy for the European Union is facing an uphill battle after one French official indicated this week Paris remains unwilling to cede its national say on the thorny subject.

Defense

Dishonorable discharges for COVID vaccine refusal off the table as military separations begin

Defense officials won’t be allowed to give other-than-honorable discharges to troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccines once the new defense authorization bill is signed into law.

US Air Force blows up a target with a cruise missile from a cargo plane

The Air Force wants to make a “bomb bay in a box” to load on cargo planes — and for the first time launched an armed cruise missile in this way.

Veterans

At least 458 US crimes tied to extremism involved veterans, active duty troops

The number of people with military backgrounds who committed criminal acts motivated by extremist views has jumped during the last ten years, according to new research at the University of Maryland.

Volunteers lay wreaths on all 14,500 veterans’ graves in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

Green wreaths with red bows lay against the white tombstones.