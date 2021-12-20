Headlines — December 20

News
Hidden Pentagon records reveal patterns of failure in deadly airstrikes
The trove of documents — the military’s own confidential assessments of more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties, obtained by The New York Times — lays bare how the air war has been marked by deeply flawed intelligence, rushed and often imprecise targeting, and the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, a sharp contrast to the American government’s image of war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs.
Iraq’s Green Zone struck by rockets days after US ends combat role
Two rockets struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy, causing property damage but no casualties, Iraq’s military said early Dec. 19.
Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO
Moscow wants the U.S. to start talks immediately on the proposals in Geneva.
NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says
NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance’s military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Dec. 19 on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack.
Business
Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for employees
Boeing on Dec. 17 announced that it had suspended its requirement for U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
US Space Force awards $67M deal to Raytheon to test prototype weather satellite
The U.S. Space Force has awarded Raytheon Technologies a $67 million contract to test a prototype weather system the company designed for the service, the American firm announced Dec. 15.
German proposal for an EU arms-export regime faces uphill battle
The new German government’s focus on a common arms-export policy for the European Union is facing an uphill battle after one French official indicated this week Paris remains unwilling to cede its national say on the thorny subject.
Defense
Dishonorable discharges for COVID vaccine refusal off the table as military separations begin
Defense officials won’t be allowed to give other-than-honorable discharges to troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccines once the new defense authorization bill is signed into law.
US Air Force blows up a target with a cruise missile from a cargo plane
The Air Force wants to make a “bomb bay in a box” to load on cargo planes — and for the first time launched an armed cruise missile in this way.
Veterans
At least 458 US crimes tied to extremism involved veterans, active duty troops
The number of people with military backgrounds who committed criminal acts motivated by extremist views has jumped during the last ten years, according to new research at the University of Maryland.
Volunteers lay wreaths on all 14,500 veterans’ graves in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Green wreaths with red bows lay against the white tombstones.