B-2 Spirit pilot has award-winning Ties to 2022 Rose Bowl Game

The pilot of the B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., that flew over the Tournament of Roses Parade and Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 2022, has a unique tie to the game.

Capt. Kyle Cassady, a B-2 instructor pilot with the 393rd Bomb Squadron, has family ties not only to The Ohio State University, but to Rose Bowl game history. Captain Cassady’s father and grandfather both played for the Ohio State Buckeyes and both won a Rose Bowl game during their football career. His grandfather, Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, won the Heisman Trophy in 1955.

Captain Cassady grew up just minutes from The Ohio State University campus before attending and graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2014.

The 108th Rose Bowl Game was between the Buckeyes and the University of Utah Utes. The game saw the Buckeyes (11-2) beat the Utes (10-4), 48-45.

The B-2 flight showcased the long-distance, precision capabilities of the B-2 and its highly-trained pilots.

The B-2 is America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft. It is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman AFB, 45 miles east of Kansas City.