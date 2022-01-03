fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

B-2 Spirit pilot has award-winning Ties to 2022 Rose Bowl Game

by Air Force News
U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Cassady (right), 393rd Bomb Squadron B-2 Spirit instructor pilot, in front of a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Dec. 28, 2021, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and a photo of his grandfather, Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, with the Heisman Trophy he won in 1955. Captain Cassady was one of the pilots that performed the B-2 flyover for the 108th Rose Bowl Game between The Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Utah Utes. Cassady's father and grandfather both played for the Buckeyes and both won a Rose Bowl game during their football careers. (Courtesy photograph and Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

The pilot of the B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., that flew over the Tournament of Roses Parade and Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 2022, has a unique tie to the game.

Capt. Kyle Cassady, a B-2 instructor pilot with the 393rd Bomb Squadron, has family ties not only to The Ohio State University, but to Rose Bowl game history. Captain Cassady’s father and grandfather both played for the Ohio State Buckeyes and both won a Rose Bowl game during their football career. His grandfather, Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, won the Heisman Trophy in 1955.

Captain Cassady grew up just minutes from The Ohio State University campus before attending and graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2014.

The 108th Rose Bowl Game was between the Buckeyes and the University of Utah Utes. The game saw the Buckeyes (11-2) beat the Utes (10-4), 48-45.

The B-2 flight showcased the long-distance, precision capabilities of the B-2 and its highly-trained pilots.

The B-2 is America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft. It is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman AFB, 45 miles east of Kansas City.

A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over the 2022 Rose Bowl, Jan. 1, 2022. (Air Force photograph)
A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over the 2022 Rose Parade, Jan. 1, 2022. (Air Force photograph)
A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over the 2022 Rose Parade, Jan. 1, 2022. (Air Force photograph)
A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over the 2022 Rose Bowl, Jan. 1, 2022. (Air Force photograph)
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News & Review
Headline — January 3
 By Aerotech News & Review
International Space Station operations extended...
 By Brian Dunbar
L3Harris to streamline business segments
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit