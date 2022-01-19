Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Transoceanic Cable Ship Co. LLC, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $38,716,644 modification to exercise and fund a 12-month option (P00053) under previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N3220519C3506. The option will continue to provide one U.S flagged cable ship CS Global Sentinel which will be utilized to lay and repair cable for the Department of Defense worldwide. This contract includes a 12-month base period, two six-month option periods, two 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $205,278,277. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,669,666 are obligated for fiscal 2022, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $13,046,978 for the remainder of Option Four are to be provided for fiscal 2023 and are subject to availability of funds in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18 ó availability of funds. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the beta.sam.gov website, and one was offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Component Repair Technologies Inc.,* Mentor, Ohio, is awarded a $23,909,300 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity type contract for depot-level repair and upgrade services of the LM2500 single shank turbine gas generator and power turbine in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division. It is estimated that services will be performed entirely at the contractorís facility in Mentor, Ohio. Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be complete by December 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $370,684 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was not competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-22-D-4001).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., was awarded a $22,187,991 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-4312 for additional labor hours for smart start maintenance, repair, and modernization efforts in support of the USS Hartford (SSN 768) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed at Electric Boat Corp. in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,798,809 (98.2 percent); fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $353,377 (1.6 percent); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,805 (0.2 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which $21,798,809 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Science and Engineering Services LLC, Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $13,515,107 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0074). This modification adds scope to provide return to flight repairs and storage for three SH-60F aircraft for the government of Israel. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $13,515,107 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded an $11,490,131 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) to support the Virginia-class Common Weapon Launcher (CWL) technology insertion advanced processor build efforts for all variants. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 20, 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,490,131 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Conn., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., was awarded a $10,600,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, not-to-exceed, undefinitized contract action for temporary dock services and maintenance to the ship, including but not limited to, preventative and corrective maintenance, as required, to prepare for the combat system availability for DDG 1002. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,300,000 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-2300).

Cape Fear Engineering,* Leland, N.C., is awarded a maximum-value $8,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for architect-engineer services in support of facilities in the eastern North Carolina area of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility. Task order 0001 is being awarded at $5,000 to fulfill the minimum guarantee. Work will primarily be performed in North Carolina and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with 10 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N4008522D0013).

Hako Plumbing Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $7,823,677 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247822F4051) under previously-awarded contract N62478-20-D-4036) for fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) project P-964 Rappel Tower Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,823,677 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the previously-awarded design-build/design-bid-build Historically Underutilized Business Zone multiple-award construction contract, with five offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** doing business as Unicor, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $24,960,000 modification (P00015) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-F056) with four one-year option periods for various types of trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Texas; Alabama; Mississippi; and Washington, D.C., with a Jan. 20, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Army

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $20,315,900 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging, transporting, placing, planting and shaping beach fill, and performing pre- and post-construction beach surveys. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach, N.C., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 civil operation and maintenance funds and fiscal 2022 non-federal funds in the amount of $20,315,900 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-22-C-0002).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $11,618,960 modification (P00218) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for labor and material support for retrofitting vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,618,960 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., was awarded a $7,576,692 modification (P00225) to contract W31P4Q-08-C-0418 to extend engineering, manufacturing, and development efforts for the Integrated Fires Mission Command Integrated Battle Command System development program. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $7,576,692 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $17,519,428 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract to maintain and upgrade the current Logistics Information Operations Network System in support of Space System Commandís Enterprise Corp Special Access Program/Special Access Required programs. Work will be performed in Andover, Mass., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8819-22-C-1001).

*Small business

** Mandatory source