Aerotech News Digital Edition – January 21, 2022

Hello, fans and friends — thanks for checking out the Jan. 21st issue of Aerotech News and Review! Aerospace Valley “bird watchers” got a treat on Jan. 13, as Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl took to the skies over Mojave Air and Space Port. Cosmic Girl successfully deployed into orbit all seven customer satellites onboard its LauncherOne rocket, during the ‘Above the Clouds’ mission. “It’s a thrill for our team that this mission… reached an orbit that no one had ever reached from the West Coast before… which confirms the team’s ability to provide top tier launch service anywhere, anytime,” said Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. Yet another commercial space “first”, based right here in the Antelope Valley – and we have full coverage of this and much more new, in this week’s edition of Aerotech Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

X-59 QueSST moves to Texas for ground testing: page 2

102-year-old Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies: page 3

AV/East Kern STEM Network schedules 9th STEMPosium for March 30: page 4

Aerospace Valley Air Show slated for Oct. 15-16: page 6

On This Date photo feature – P-38 first flight, Apollo tragedy, Challenger 7 and more: page 7

Stratolaunch completes third flight test at Mojave: page 8

High Desert Hangar Stories: “ Operation Pinball ” wizards, part 2: page 10

All this and much more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning January 21st.