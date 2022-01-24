BAE Systems to supply additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles to U.S. Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems a contract modification for the second lot of full rate production of Amphibious Combat Vehicles.

The contract award of $ 169 million is for 33 vehicles.

The ACV is proven and highly mobile, capable of conducting rapid ship-to-objective maneuvers and delivering enhanced combat power to the Fleet Marine Forces. Developed with teammate IVECO Defence Vehicles, the ACV represents the optimum balance of sea and land mobility and survivability, with future growth potential.

“BAE Systems is dedicated to helping the Marines meet their expeditionary and Force Design 2030 needs,” said John Swift, director of amphibious programs at BAE Systems, referring to the Marine Corps’ force structure goal for combat operations in a rapidly-evolving future environment. “This follow-on contract is a testament to our commitment of getting this critical capability to the warfighter and supporting the Marine Corps’ priorities.”

BAE Systems is already under contract to deliver two variants of the ACV Family of Vehicles to the Marine Corps: the ACV personnel variant (ACV-P) and the ACV command variant (ACV-C). The company has also received a design and development contract for a 30mm cannon variant (ACV-30), and a recovery vehicle (ACV-R) is also planned. In addition, BAE Systems has received task instructions from the U.S. Marine Corps to complete a study of incorporating Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Unmanned Aerial Systems mission payload into an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) variant.

BAE Systems was awarded the first full-rate ACV production Lot 1 contract option in December 2020 for the first 36 vehicles and the second option in February of 2021 for an additional 36 vehicles. Earlier this fall, the ACV team delivered the 100th Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) ACV to the Marine Corps and is on schedule to complete LRIP deliveries by January 2022, as ACV fielding to the Fleet Marine Forces continues on time and budget.

ACV production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in: Stafford, Va.; San Jose, Calif.; Sterling Heights, Mich.; Aiken, S.C.; and, York, Penn.