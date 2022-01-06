BAE Systems to deliver engineering, technical integration services for U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth up to $154 million to continue supporting the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field.

Under the contract awarded in November, BAE Systems will support the rapid integration and sustainment of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems for the Special Communications Mission Systems Division.

“Those on the front lines need rapid integration of the latest technologies to ensure open, clear, secure, and reliable communications,” said Lisa Hand, vice president, and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. “Our C5ISR experts will provide custom solutions for military and commercial based communications platforms that will enable enhanced capabilities within the U.S. and abroad.”

BAE Systems’ production and technical leads provide lifecycle sustainment, front-end production and systems engineering, and installation services at the customer’s Special Communication Rapid Integration Facility. They deliver high-quality, integrated components and systems for small and large craft, commercial and militarized vehicles, transit cases, radio, and mobile communications, fixed base stations, command centers, and intelligence systems. The completed systems are supplied to the Navy, Special Operations Forces, the Department of Homeland Security, and other Department of Defense and non-defense agencies.