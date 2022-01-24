Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Magellan Terminals Holdings L.P., Tulsa, Okla., has been awarded a maximum $100,516,222 firm fixed price contract for services and related contractor owned, contractor operated fuel storage facilities with capabilities to receive, store, protect and ship aviation turbine fuel and naval distillate. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four year base contract with one five year option period. Locations of performance are Oklahoma and Texas, with a Jan. 31, 2026, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va. (SPE603 22 C 5001).

U.S. Air Force

The Rolls Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., has been awarded a $96,270,179 indefinite-delivery vehicle requirements contract modification (P00025) to previously awarded contract FA8504-17-D-0002 for C-130 aircraft fleet engine sustainment support. This contract modification incorporates an additional five-month option period to maintain continuity of services for the C-130 engine repairs. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,655,270,179. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Inc., Norfolk, Va., is awarded an $88,593,782 modification to exercise options on a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-4491) for the USS Mitscher (DDG 57) fiscal 2022 docking selected restricted availability. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $88,593,782 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., is awarded a $23,711,754 cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract (N00039-22-C-0001) for Enterprise Authoritative Data Environment (eADE) development and sustainment. eADE is an enterprise information management system that is migrating existing MyNavy HR legacy data warehouses into a central data repository. It provides the authoritative data sharing framework, leveraging business intelligence and data analytics capabilities to support other MyNavy HR transactional business systems. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds are being used to for this award. The contract includes a one-year base period and a two six-month option periods. The option periods, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $47,785,023. Work will be performed mainly in Falls Church, Va., (38 percent); and New Orleans, La., (21 percent). Approximately 41 percent of work will be performed in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Alabama and Arizona. Work is expected to be completed in January 2023. If options are exercised, work could continue until January 2024. This action is a result of a justification and approval that authorizes a sole source award under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, Calif., awarded the contract on behalf of the Navy Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $20,922,762 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00010) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6134019D0003). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide post-production engineering and logistics support for the T- 45 aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (92 percent); Lancashire, United Kingdom (6 percent); and Warner Robins, Ga., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Syqwest Inc.,* Cranston, R.I., is awarded a $9,999,999 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for TR-343 sonar transducer ceramic stack assemblies in support of the PMS-401 Submarine Acoustic Systems Program Office. This contract includes foreign military sales. Work will be performed in Cranston, R.I., (100 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $340,500 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively synopsized and procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016422DGP69).

Florida Power and Light Co., Juno Beach, Fla., is awarded a $7,625,323 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0100) under previously-awarded basic ordering agreement N69450-19-G-0101 for implementation of energy improvements at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., based on the findings of a preliminary assessment and investment grade audit. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Florida, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) (energy reinvestment) funds in the amount of $1,100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

American International Contractors Inc. and Archirodon Construction Co., McLean, Va., were awarded a $63,888,000 firm-fixed-price contract to dredge the harbor at King Abdulaziz Naval Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Saudi Arabia with an estimated completion date of June 26, 3023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $63,888,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-22-C-0003).

Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, McLean, Va., was awarded a $15,862,311 time-and-materials contract to improve Army cloud services and increase Army-wide adoption of cloud computing technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 17, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0055).

AV Inc., Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded an $11,010,530 firm-fixed-price contract for the Puma Long Endurance unmanned aircraft system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 25, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Kosovo) funds in the amount of $11,010,530 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-C-0021).

*Small business