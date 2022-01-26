Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

Mercury Mission Systems, Torrance, Calif., has been awarded a $165,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the F-16 Secure Mission Data System. Work will be performed in Torrance, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 19, 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source, non-competitive acquisition, Small Business Innovation Research Phase III production follow-on. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $12,921,550; fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $500,000; and fiscal 2021 National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation funds in the amount of $2,986,599 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-22-D-0002).

MAG Aerospace, Fairfax, Va., has been awarded a face value of $19,849,304 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8691-22-C-1000 for integration of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment on C-208 aircraft, and an option for an additional integrated C-208 aircraft. This modification changes the specifications to add integration of ISR equipment on C-208 aircraft and an option for an additional integrated C-208 aircraft. Work will be performed in Titusville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. This award is 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to the Philippines. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $23,853,913. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a $16,949,735 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for exposure characterization and optimized warfighter performance. This contract provides for research, development, and field-testing related to the exposure characterization and control and optimization of the warfighter performance. Work will be performed in Columbus, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by April 27, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $350,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-6296).

Aleut Aerospace Engineering LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $12,360,981 firm-fixed-price task order for spacepower training services. The contract provides training services in support of tactical, operational, strategic, joint, and coalition space operations through courseware development/instruction, information technology/assurance, database development, on-line support, and student and staff support to the 319th Combat Training Squadron and 533rd Training Squadron. Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., and Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 24, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,400,001 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Acquisition Management Delta, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA2518-22-F-0004).

U.S. Navy

FGS, LLC, La Plata, Md., is awarded a $90,789,661 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance enterprise support services for the Headquarters of the U.S. Marine Corps (HQMC) Intelligence Division. Work is expected to be performed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., (20 percent); Quantico, Va., (20 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (15 percent); Okinawa, Japan (15 percent); Arlington, Va., (10 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (10 percent); and Washington, D.C., (10 percent). The contract is structured with a five-year ordering period and contract line items for labor, other direct costs, and data. The five year ordering period is from Jan. 25, 2022, to Jan. 24, 2027. Work is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $204,781; and fiscal 2022 research, development, testing, and engineering funding in the amount of $11,597 will be obligated at time of award, of which $204,781 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements, as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6426722D0114).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded a $10,536,741 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract (N0001921C0073). This modification adds scope to procure 55 Link 16 A-kits, to include 26 each for AH-1Z and UH-1Y production aircraft; two spares for AH-1Z aircraft; and one spare for UH-1Y aircraft, as well as one A-kit test stand for the Navy. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, Calif., (62 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (38 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,833,908; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,702,833 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $10,511,534 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F0894) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0014). This order provides for the stand-up of an Advanced Arresting Gear system depot facility for depot level repairs, to include shipboard (on-equipment) repairs, and overhaul and turn in depot level repairable units (off-equipment) repairs, and other repairable components over the lifecycle of the system. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (77 percent); and Tupelo, Miss., (23 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,511,534 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Aerial Data Services Inc.,* Tulsa, Okla., (W9128F-22-D-0025); Aero-Graphics Inc.,* Salt Lake City, Utah (W9128F-22-D-0026); CompassQSI LLC,* St. Petersburg, Fla., (W9128F-22-D-0027); Midland Surveying Inc.,* Maryville, Mo., (W9128F-22-D-0028); and Stockwell Engineers Inc.,* Sioux Falls, S.D., (W9128F-22-D-0029), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for geospatial mapping and surveying services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Base Utilities Inc.,* Minot Air Force Base, N.D., has been awarded a maximum $10,704,550 modification (P00018) to a 50-year utilities contract (SP0600-18-C-8322) with no option periods for two water and two wastewater systems at Grand Forks Air Force Base and Cavalier Space Force Station, N.D. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is North Dakota, with a Jan. 31, 2069, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2069 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $9,744,112, firm-fixed-price contract with progress payments for the manufacture of B-2 countermeasure receivers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are New York and Florida, with a Nov. 1, 2024, delivery completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., (SPRTA1-22-C-0004).

*Small business