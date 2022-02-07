Air Force release report into MQ-9A accident

On Feb. 4, 2022, the U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command released an abbreviated accident investigation report on a MQ-9A Reaper that crashed Oct. 28, 2020, in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan after an oil leak caused engine failure.

At the time of the incident, the 482nd Attack Squadron mission control element, located at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., was in control of the aircraft.

The investigation found that the Reaper’s engine failed due to oil starvation before the aircraft could return to the launch and recovery element. The mission control element identified an ad hoc landing site, but, in an effort to avoid a possible structure, the aircraft crashed into a ridge.

The AAIB determined the cause of the accident was an oil leak resulting in the oil level dropping from 100 percent to zero percent. It was also determined the primary maintenance technician’s failure to follow the relevant technical order while replacing an oil line and associated clamps, and the maintenance flight chief’s direction to disregard the technical order in an effort to expedite a repair after the previous sortie contributed to the mishap.

Loss of government property is valued at approximately $14.12 million. There were no reported injuries, fatalities, or damage to civilian property.