Business

First production IFC-4 Triton delivered to U.S. Navy

by Northrop Grumman photograph

PALMDALE, Calif.— A Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton takes to the skies over the California desert as the Triton low-rate initial production schedule progresses. Known as B8, this is the first production Triton to be upgraded to the multi-intelligence configuration to meet the Navy’s critical maritime intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting needs. B8 was delivered to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., on Feb. 1.

