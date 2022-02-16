Luke Days 2022 cancelled

The 56th Fighter Wing command team at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has decided to cancel the upcoming Luke Days air show event, previously scheduled for March 19-20, 2022.

Due to logistical and economic strain, as well as COVID-19 challenges, base leadership deemed it in the best interest of all parties to cancel the 2022 show and looks forward to overcoming these issues for future events.

“Our Airmen, alongside our community and corporate partners, have worked tirelessly over the past several months to plan a tremendous show that would excite and inspire future generations,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander. ìWe were really looking forward to showcasing airpower to the amazing communities who support Luke and our mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.”

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing supply chain issues, rising costs of products and services, and other related effects of COVID-19, I determined the best course of action was to cancel this year’s show,” Kreuder continued. Although the COVID-19 transmission rates are currently subsiding throughout our local community, the impacts are longer-lasting and simply did not diminish fast enough for us. This was a tough decision as we were all really excited to host what would have been an amazing event and thank those who we are honored to serve. We are normally on a two-year cycle and our next scheduled show is in 2024; however, we will explore opportunities to host one earlier, if possible.