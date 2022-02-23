fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

President shifts U.S. Troops in Europe to frontline NATO States?

by Jim Garamone
An Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis prior to launch for deployment to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb 15, 2022. (Air Force photograph by Capt. Kip Sumner)

President Joe Biden has ordered U.S. troops already based in Europe to shore up the defenses of nations bordering Ukraine.

Biden directed Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to move forces within the U.S. European Command’s area of operations to the Baltic Republics, Poland, and Ukraine’s southeastern flank.

The forces will move within a week, DOD officials said.

The first of 2,000 soldiers arrive in Wiesbaden, Germany, following the Pentagon’s announcement of additional forces moving from the U.S. to Europe to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, Feb. 4, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Stephen Perez)

The deployment follows Russia’s renewed invasion of eastern Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization of forces all along the borders of Ukraine.

Austin has ordered an infantry battalion task force of about 800 soldiers to deploy from Italy to the Baltic region. He also approved the movement of up to eight F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Germany to operating locations on NATO’s eastern flank.

Twenty AH-64 Apache attack helicopters will also deploy from Germany to the Baltic region and 12 Apache helicopters will move from Greece to Poland.

“These additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces,” DOD officials said in a written statement. All forces are under the command of Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, the commander of the U.S. European Command.

Officials said the moves are temporary.

These moves are the latest in a series designed to reassure the frontline states. The United States sent 1,000 soldiers from a Stryker squadron from Germany to Romania. An 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade combat team will be deployed to Poland from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Company-sized Stryker units will deploy to Hungary and Bulgaria.

In addition, Austin ordered 8,500 service members to a heightened state of readiness should NATO activate its Rapid Reaction Force.

Overall, there are about 90,000 U.S. service members based in Europe.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News & Review
Headlines — February 23
 By Aerotech News & Review
NASA looking for collaboration to...
 By Jim Banke
U.S. Army advances first hybrid...
 By Nancy Jones-Bonbrest
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit