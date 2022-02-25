Marine Corps to get Northrop Grumman next gen handheld targeting device

Northrop Grumman has been selected to provide the U.S. Marine Corps with the Next Generation Handheld Targeting System.

This compact targeting device provides unparalleled precision targeting and is capable of operation in GPS-denied environments.

“NGHTS will significantly enhance the ability of Marines to identify ground targets under a wide range of conditions,” said Bob Gough, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. “Connected to military networks, NGHTS can provide superior situational awareness and accurate coordinates for the delivery of effects from beyond the line of sight.”

Northrop Grumman’s NGHTS is capable of performing rapid target acquisition, laser terminal guidance operation and laser spot imaging functions. Its high-definition infrared sensors provide accuracy and grid capability over extended ranges. Additional features include a high-definition color display and day/night celestial compasses.