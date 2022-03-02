fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

U.S. is watching China while supporting Ukraine?

by David Vergun
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Russia and China seek to expand their military influence both regionally and globally, with Russia having invaded Ukraine and China seeking to wrest control of Taiwan.

Officials discussed the United States’, allies’ and partners’ efforts to counter those ambitions during a House Armed Services Committee on March 1, 2022.

Polish Soldiers assigned to 3rd Air Defense Rocket Brigade and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held closing ceremonies for the Poland phase of exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022. Saber Strike series of exercises have been held on a regular basis since 2010 and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO, to deterring aggression and to the sovereignty and security of U.S allies. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

“The United States is at a pivotal moment with our allies and partners in meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities, said, referencing Russia and China.

“Security cooperation is an important tool that helps key allies and partners strengthen their defense and enhances our ability to rely on one another in a time of need,” she said.

The forthcoming National Defense Strategy will emphasize how the department will strengthen these alliances and partnerships to advance national security through integrated deterrence, she said.

Today, cooperation with allies and partners includes military-to-military engagement, capacity building, education and training activities, humanitarian assistance activities, and robust exercises with key partners, she said.

“While the department has implemented reforms through meaningful improvements to security cooperation, more remains to be done to seize the opportunity for further change,” she said.

In Asia, the U.S. has been strengthening its partnerships with India, Australia, Japan, and nations in Southeast Asia, she said.

“Our support for Taiwan is rock solid,” she said, referencing the Taiwan Relations Act. The U.S. has provided $18 billion to them in security assistance and will continue to ensure they have the appropriate asymmetric defense capabilities, she said.

In Europe, Germany has stepped up in a big way to aid Ukraine and bolster its own defenses, she said.

Since September, there’s been a wide range of U.S. support to Ukraine, she said. That support includes stinger missiles, Javelin missiles, antitank rocket systems, grenade launchers, and more than 2,000 tons of ammunition — including mortar and artillery rounds and small arms.

Karlin also emphasized the role of the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, along with the DOD, for promoting global peace and security.

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Martinez, left, from New York City, acts as the crew-serve weapons instructor for Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Felker, from Alliance, Nebraska, while he fires the .50-caliber machine gun during a weapons qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxi to their parking spots after completing a NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission out of Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022. Air Defense integration and eAP demonstrates NATO’s capabilities, readiness, and resolve to protect Allied populations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Space Force, USC sign MOU...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News & Review
Women’s History Month: Air Force...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Ukrainian resistance, logistics nightmares plague...
 By Jim Garamone
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit